Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and it’s time to show our appreciation for the most wonderful women in our lives. We’d argue that one of the best ways to do so is by treating them to a special Mother’s Day brunch.

Heading out for brunch on Mother’s Day is always fun, but you can often be met with long lines at restaurants, so it helps to plan ahead. If you’re really looking to up your game this year, celebrating with Truffles Fine Food is the way to go.

The catering service, which is well-known in Vancouver for its top-notch food, will be hosting an unmissable Mother’s Day Brunch event at The Garden Cafe in the beautiful VanDusen Botanical Gardens.

At VanDusen, guests can expect a wide range of gourmet brunch menu options to satisfy any palate, including classic dishes like eggs benedict, waffles, mimosas, and more unique options like their seafood cocktail. There will also be some delectable sweet treats, including macarons, cakes, and cookies. Plus, all dishes are made using fresh, locally-sourced ingredients.

Incredible food, delicious drinks, and good company — all while taking in views of the colourful flowers and fauna of the garden. It doesn’t get much better than that.

The price for this one-of-a-kind brunch is $95 per person, and includes a welcoming mimosa. Kids under 11 can dine for $25. Reservations can be made here.

Can’t make it to VanDusen? The good news is that Truffle Fine Foods is also giving Vancouverites the opportunity to host their very own private Mother’s Day brunch at home.

When you host, Truffles Fine Foods provides full-service catering — taking care of all the setup, serving, and cleaning so you can sit back, relax, and enjoy the event with your guests without having to worry about any of the details. They can also accommodate various dietary restrictions, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the delicious food.

Over the years, the team has catered for some of Vancouver’s most iconic events, such as the 2010 Olympic Winter Games and the Honda Celebration of Light. With its expertise in catering and focus on quality, Truffle Fine Foods is an amazing choice to help you celebrate this Mother’s Day.

For more information about the Mother’s Day Brunch at VanDusen Botanical Gardens, or how to host a brunch at home, click here.