Fishing for the perfect Mother’s Day plans? Why not try something a little different this year and enjoy a magical evening under the sea?

On Sunday, May 14, Vancouver Aquarium will be hosting a very special dining experience, featuring a thoughtfully curated three-course meal handcrafted by its Executive Chef David Lee.

Guests will get to delight their taste buds with some seriously mouth–watering flavours, all while taking in the natural beauty of the aquarium’s awe–inspiring moonlit habitats.

The menu features a prawn cocktail with chilled coconut crema to start and a choice of either braised beef short rib or pan-fried BC halibut for the main course. For dessert, guests will be treated to a delectable red velvet chiffon cake as well as some flowers for mom. BC organic wine and other beverages will also be available for purchase.

What’s more, those with dietary requirements won’t have to miss out, as there are several gluten-free options, and there will also be a separate vegan menu available upon request. The vegan menu includes a refreshing melon and cucumber salad, a braised tempeh dish, and a dairy-free chocolate dessert. Yum!

As an added treat before dinner, the aquarium’s Animal Care team will be sharing the heartwarming story of its Steller sea lion Rogue, who is a first-time mom, and her adorable son, Natoa.

Guests are also welcome to explore the aquarium, which is located in the heart of Stanley Park and home to over 65,000 fascinating creatures, like rescued sea lions, sea otters, sloths, jellyfish, tropical fish, and much more, before and after their dinner.

This one-of-a-kind Mother’s Day experience is sure to leave you with memories you’ll cherish for a lifetime — so don’t miss out. Tickets are available here.

When: Sunday, May 14

Time: 7 pm to 10 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium — 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Price: $187.50 including tax — tickets available here