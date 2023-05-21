20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: May 22 to 28

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Another beautiful spring week full of fun events ahead!

From Boca del Lupo’s VR Salon to Planted Expo and more, here are 20 fantastic things to do around Metro Vancouver from May 22 to 28.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: The record-breaking musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber tells the story of an extraordinary tribe of felines who gather for their annual ball to rejoice, dance, and sing while deciding which cat will be reborn.

Cats has been performed in over 30 countries and 15 languages around the world and is the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

When: May 23 to 28, 2023

Time: 8 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), 2 pm (Saturday), 2 pm and 7:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online starting Monday, February 13 at 10 am

What: Grammy and Billboard Award winner Kali Uchis is celebrating the release of a brand new album, Red Moon in Venus, with a huge headlining tour this spring.

Experimenting with genre, the new release blends soul, R&B, pop, música urbana, and more in a reflection of the American-Colombian artist’s soul.

When: May 23, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm | Show 8 pm

Where: UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre — 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $39 — Available via Ticketmaster

What: At Story Party, you will hear true dating stories from professional storytellers and some brave audience members. Guests are encouraged to share their own hilarious dating tales on confession slips during the show, which has played to sold-out audiences in over 65 countries. Hosted by comedian Gilli Apter.



When: May 24 to 26, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Fox Cabaret – 2321 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $30; purchase online

What: Boca del Lupo presents VR Salon, two innovative and award-winning Virtual Reality and 360 immersive experiences at The Fishbowl on Granville Island. The Man Who Couldn’t Leave spotlights political dissidents imprisoned in Taiwan and is the winner of the Venice Immersive Best Experience Award at the Venice Biennale 2022.

Goliath is an animated VR experience about schizophrenia, gaming and connection and is narrated by Oscar-winning actress Tilda Swinton. Both works are part of Boca del Lupo’s LivePerformance360 series.

When: May 24 to 28, 2023

Time: Various time slots

Where: VR Salon at The Fishbowl, Granville Island – 100-1398 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Cost: $15-$25; purchase online

Vancouver’s highly regarded Jewish deli is popping up at Callister Brewing this month, bringing its extremely popular New York-style hot pastrami sandwich with it. The sandwiches will be available for preorders only, with two seatings available, with the option of adding a jar of Mensch‘s Full Sour Pickles to your order.

When: May 24, 2023

Time: 6 pm and 7:30 pm

Where: Callister Brewing, 1338 Franklin Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Preorders online

What: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden presents a series of enchanting live concerts throughout the spring and summer. May is a celebration of Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, with guests invited to listen to Guzheng player Michelle Kwan and acclaimed violinist Royce Rich.

The event also features admission to the Garden, a specially curated menu from Aiyaohno Cafe and dessert by Milkyway Pastry, and the premiere of the A thousand scenes in one word installation.

When: May 26, 2023

Time: 5:30 to 10 pm

Where: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden – 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $35 plus fees; purchase online

What: Top Drop, a popular terroir-focused wine festival, returns to the Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre in Vancouver.

In addition to more than 40 participating wineries, the event will include a wide variety of craft cider, tasty taps, and a selection of international artisan cheeses to sample.

When: May 23 and 24, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre — 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Price: $125; buy tickets here

What: Explore a full weekend brimming with plant-based opportunities, including options that range from food alternatives to lifestyle changes. The expo will also be featuring some of the leading voices in the plant-based movement from around the world as guest speakers, such as Erin Ireland, Lauren Toyota, and the Queer Brown Vegan Isaias Hernandez, among others.

Boasting over 200 plant-based, vegan, and sustainable exhibitors on display in 2022, this year will have even more speakers, brand-new food brands, local favourites, and more.

When: Saturday, May 27 to Sunday, May 28

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Adult tickets are $20, youth and senior tickets are $15, and kids get in free. You can also add a second day for only $5.

What: The Improv Centre will transport the audience back to the era of boy bands, lava lamps and mix tapes with their latest show, Bring Back the ’90s. Celebrate the decade of Dunkaroos and Bop-Its with the comedians on Granville Island.

When: Every Friday until June 3, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting from $23.50, tickets available online

What: MultiplatformAI event is coming to the Vancouver Playhouse with talks from renowned AI leaders and concept artists who will share their experiences and opinions.

Guests can look forward to intense discussions about AI’s pros and cons, hear real-world case studies, and learn about the ethical dimensions of AI, its potential threats to humanity, and the laws that govern its use.

When: Sunday, May 28

Time: 11 am to 7:30 pm

Where: Vancouver Playhouse — 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $299 — Available here

What: Vintage Ink and Palace Tattoo team up to pay tribute to one of Canada’s original vintage inkers, Doc Forbes. Ten complimentary tattoos inspired by Forbes’ iconic flash designs will be inked on a first-come, first-served bases. Guests not getting tattooed can sample Vintage Ink wines and explore the largest collection of Doc Forbes’ art on-site.

When: May 25, 2023

Time: 5:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: Palace Tattoo – 684 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free, more info online

What: Chaos Club Digital, 604 Records, Keep Clarity, and Hollywood Theatre are coming together to host YVR Sounds, a music networking event and artist showcase on Thursday, May 25. Musicians and music lovers are invited to attend, and performers set to take the stage at Hollywood Theatre include Girly., Haleluya Hailu, Haley Ahonen, Bukola and Jus Jae.

When: May 25, 2023

Time: 6 to 11 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway Vancouver

Tickets: Free; register online

What: Superstar Luke Combs has announced he will be stopping in the city next May as part of his 2023 world tour. Combs is a multi-platinum, award-winning artist from Asheville, North Carolina, and won the Entertainer of the Year award at the 2022 CMAs.

When: May 27, 2023

Time: 5:45 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: The Comedy Department brings together award-winning improvisers for an interactive night of laughs at The Show Cellar in Vancouver’s West End. Makin’ Jokes features comics that have been featured on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and CBC, with performances at comedy festivals such as Just For Laughs, Bumbershoot, and San Francisco Improv Festival under their belt.

When: Every Saturday

Time: 10 pm

Where: The Show Cellar – 1755 Davie Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $22.50 plus fees; purchase online

What: Dress up in costumes and Regency-era attire and explore the 55 acres of VanDusen Botanical Garden before settling in for one of the two live performances happening at 12 and 4:30 pm. Picnic blankets and low chairs are welcome for the concert.

Low Strung, a classically trained cello group based at Yale University, will entertain guests with rock and pop hits from various artists, including Coldplay, the Eagles, Queen, and even Avril Lavigne.

When: May 27, 2023

Time: 12 and 4:30 pm (entry and seating will begin one hour before the start of each show through the west end of the parking lot)

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5151 Oak Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $29 for general admission and $25 for VBGA members, plus fees; purchase online

What: Access Festival is an annual event that is run by and for disabled people. Everyone is invited to check out the art show, poetry night, community film screening, and variety of workshops during the festival. There will also be a parade to mark BC Access Day on June 3, starting at Emery Barnes Park.

When: May 27 to June 4, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Calling all Mariachi fans! The biggest name in the music genre is returning to Vancouver this spring, and it’ll have you dancing all night long.

Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán was founded 126 years ago and is known as the most influential Mariachi Band in music history. Their music has been featured in more than 200 films, and at times, members have even shared the Mexican cinema screen.

When: May 28, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: A new art exhibit opening in East Vancouver this month is transporting visitors back to the decade of Tamagotchis and tearaway pants.

Felicia Fraser’s 90s Kid will be displayed at Slice of Life Gallery from May 25 to 30, with nearly two dozen original paintings and prints to discover. The entry corner will be a ‘90s kid bedroom corner installation filled with books, toys, furniture and a chance to battle your friends in a game of POGs.

When: May 25 to 30, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Slice of Life Gallery – 1636 Venables Street, Vancouver

Admission: By donation, suggested $5; purchase online

What: Vancouver FC takes on Winnipeg’s Valour FC in Canadian Premier League soccer action at Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre.

When: May 28, 2023

Time: 5 pm

Where: Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre – 7782 200 Street, Langley Township

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: To celebrate the season of the delectable seafood, Vancouver’s Spot Prawn Festival is set to officially return on Sunday, May 28, at the False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf. The annual event is hosted by the Chef’s Table Society of British Columbia.

When: May 28, 2023

Time: 11 am to 3:30 pm

Where: False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf, 1505 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Free for access to the docks, view cooking demos and more (family-friendly). $10 for 10 oz of Prawn Bisque and a Bun (family-friendly). $79 for Spot Prawn Brunch with a tasting menu of six spot prawn dishes (19 years and up); purchase online