Enjoy free cocktails and canapes at Mansion Nightclub's anniversary bash this week

May 24 2023, 10:53 pm
Enjoy free cocktails and canapes at Mansion Nightclub's anniversary bash this week
Mansion Nightclub
One of Vancouver’s premier nightlife destinations is celebrating its first birthday this week, and it’s you’re invited to the shindig.

Mansion Nightclub at Paradox Hotel Vancouver is throwing a huge One-Year Anniversary Party on Thursday, May 25.

Guests will want to arrive early to help get the party started because Mansion will be serving complimentary cocktails and canapés from 8 to 10 pm.

 

Whenever you arrive, make sure that you’re dressed up in style as the 9,000-square-foot venue will be packed with stunning visuals and party-goers dancing to the live entertainment.

Mansion Nightclub

Mansion Nightclub/Submitted

DJ and producer Daijo will be spinning live, and you’ll be dancing along all night to the music playing on the state-of-the-art sound system. The Vancouver-based artist has been streamed millions of times with hits including “Shot To My Heart” featuring Tory Lanez as well as the official remix to “Jackie Chan” by Tiesto and Post Malone.

Guests can indulge themselves in Mansion Nightclub’s signature VIP experience, complete with luxurious bottle service in a private space. Reservations for VIP Tables can be made by calling or texting 604-671-2550.

A Guest List for Mansion Nightclub’s anniversary bash is also available online. Whether you’re a nightlife enthusiast or and music lover, make sure you head down to the Paradox Hotel for a night to remember.

Mansion Nightclub

Mansion Nightclub/Submitted

Mansion Nightclub One-Year Anniversary Party

When: May 25, 2023
Time: 8 pm to 2 pm
Where: Mansion Nightclub — 1161 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Admission: Sign up for the guest list online

Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
