Top Drop, a popular terroir-focused wine festival, is officially returning to Vancouver this month.

On Tuesday, May 23 and Wednesday, May 24, the unique festival will be taking place at Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre in Vancouver, celebrating dozens of international, terroir-focused wineries and the people behind them.

The continued focus of this event is to feature “sustainably-farmed, handcrafted wines offering a distinct sense of place, without heavy-handed winemaking trickery to get in the way.”

Both wine enthusiasts and professionals that attend will be able to walk around and take part in casual soirée-styled tastings from the principals of dozens of international wineries. Access to exclusive pours, new releases, and exciting new finds is the draw for the many that attend each year.

In addition to more than 40 participating wineries, the event will include a wide variety of craft cider, tasty taps, and a selection of international artisan cheeses to sample.

Some of the wine producers in attendance include Planeta from Italy, Long Meadow Ranch from Napa Valley, and Res Fortes Wines from France, to name a few.

Partial proceeds from Top Drop Vancouver will be going to the BC Hospitality Foundation. Tickets are on sale now and tend to sell out, so don’t wait.

When: Tuesday, May 23 at 7 pm and Wednesday, May 24 at 7 pm

Where: Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre — 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Price: $125; buy tickets here

With files from Hogan Short