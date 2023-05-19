Vancouver art exhibit is like stepping into a '90s time machine (PHOTOS)

A new art exhibit opening in East Vancouver this month is transporting visitors back to the decade of Tamagotchis and tearaway pants.

Felicia Fraser’s 90s Kid will be displayed at Slice of Life Gallery from May 25 to 30, with nearly two dozen original paintings and prints to discover.

According to the Vancouver artist and mother, the inspiration for the exhibit came from her own childhood memories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Felicia Fraser (@hotdogsanddinosaurs)

“I make realistic paintings of objects, so when I started brainstorming with friends and looking at what paintings of mine that I liked the most, it was items from my childhood that made me excited,” said Fraser to Daily Hive. “Paintings like the GameBoy, Troll Doll and Bowser Kart. The ideas came gushing out and it’s been hard to choose which objects to paint next, because I can’t do them all.”

Visitors to Slice of Life Gallery will discover 23 original nostalgic paintings of the Power Rangers, a Super Soaker, a Polly Pocket, and more. The entry corner will be a ‘90s kid bedroom corner installation filled with books, toys, furniture and a chance to battle your friends in a game of POGs.

Artworks and prints will be available for purchase during the exhibit.

“If you try to visualize what each decade looks and feels like, the ‘90s is the last time there was a distinct overarching vibe,” explained Fraser. “Like, what does the ’00s even look like? A big reason for this is the internet.

“In the ‘90s we watched the same tv shows at the same time with the same commercials. Now you can watch just what you want, find your unique tribe of people and choose from endless options for everything. While it has been hugely beneficial to society to move away from this monoculture, I think we are longing for the freedom of the ‘90s.”

Fraser distinctly remembers her artistic journey began in her elementary school library.

“I was reading a Robert Munsch book and realized that Michael Martchenko drew pictures as his job. I thought, ‘People had to make all the art in all these books. This is what I will do when I grow up.’ Since then I have been figuring out what being a professional artist looks like for me. I do a lot of custom commissions of people’s meaningful items and pets, which brings me the deepest joy to hear their stories.

“I am incredibly lucky to make art that makes people smile and helps them think about what’s the most important in their lives. No matter where life takes me, I’ll be making art in some form, it’s the only way I know to be myself.”

Fraser is proud to be a child of the ’90s, with happy memories of watching Disney movies on VHS, playing video games on the Nintendo 64, and visiting Scholastic book fairs. The Capilano University grad will be recreating some of that magic with an opening night reception with ’90s-themed drinks and snacks.

“Bring a printed picture of yourself for the ‘90s photo wall and share a childhood story with a stranger, aka a new friend,” Fraser encouraged. “Then come back to Slice of Life Gallery for a new show by a local emerging artist every week.

“Slice is an incredible place that provides first gallery shows, studio space, speed dating, workshops, life drawing nights and so many more awesome opportunities for Vancouverites. Plus, there are vintage pinball machines in their space Next Door. I’ll see you there.”

When: May 25 to 30, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Slice of Life Gallery – 1636 Venables Street, Vancouver

Admission: By donation, suggested $5. Purchase online