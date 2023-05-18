Vancouver music artists can tune up their careers with new showcase night

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Vancouver is home to some of the finest musical talents in the world, and up-and-coming artists will have the chance to grow their careers by connecting with industry professionals this month.

Chaos Club Digital, 604 Records, Keep Clarity, and Hollywood Theatre are coming together to host YVR Sounds, a music networking event and artist showcase on Thursday, May 25. Musicians and music lovers are invited to register for free tickets for the event.

Organizers say that the event will help BC’s music industry flourish by bringing together artists, music executives, government funding representatives, music video directors, and other key stakeholders into the same room.

“We believe that harnessing the power of collaboration will propel Vancouver’s music scene to new heights,” said Isaac Markinson, head of music at Chaos Club Digital, to Daily Hive. “Inspired by the remarkable successes in Toronto, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York, and Atlanta, to name a few, we are committed to becoming catalysts for similar achievements in our city.”

The inaugural 19+ event will begin with a networking session from 6 to 8 pm and is followed by a curated music showcase of artists from 8 to 11 pm.

Performers set to take the stage at Hollywood Theatre include Girly., Haleluya Hailu, Haley Ahonen, Bukola and Jus Jae.

“With the invaluable support of pioneers in the Canadian music industry, such as 604 Records, artist-forward distribution companies like Opposition, and visionary management groups like Keep Clarity, we aim to cultivate and empower the next wave of talent and visionary music executives,” added Markinson.