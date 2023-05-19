In case you haven’t heard, AI is really having its moment in the spotlight lately. With tools like ChatGPT and various other chatbots capturing our attention, it seems like it’s all anyone’s talking about.

If you’re intrigued and eager to delve into the rapidly growing field of AI, you’re not going to want to miss this unique Vancouver event.

On Sunday, May 28, a MultiplatformAI event is coming to the Vancouver Playhouse — and it’s set to take you on a journey into the future of artificial intelligence.

The exciting conference promises a fusion of creativity, tech innovation, and thought–provoking insights, with talks from renowned AI leaders and concept artists, who will share their experiences and opinions.

Guests can look forward to intense discussions about AI’s pros and cons, hear real-world case studies, and learn about the ethical dimensions of AI, its potential threats to humanity, and the laws that govern its use.

Live Q&A sessions will also be held, where leading experts in the field will address all kinds of burning questions from attendees. There will also be a dynamic round table and several other opportunities to connect with industry leaders, pioneers, and like-minded enthusiasts.

Top speakers include Diya Wynn, senior practice manager for responsible AI at Amazon Web Services; Melissa Lee, president at Massive Black, and Matthew Cunningham, founder of Cunningham Concept Design. Each top speaker will spend over four hours onstage.

You’ll also hear from Max Sills, general counsel at Midjourney, owner at Open Advisory Services, and Janet Bannister, founder and managing partner at Staircase Ventures and founder of Kijiji.

As this is an all-day event, complimentary drinks, coffee, food, and a ‘final banquet’ will be included.

Ready to be at the forefront of AI discourse? Tickets are on sale now — but if you want to get the best deal, act fast. The first 200 tickets will be $299, the next 200 will be priced at $349, and the following 200 will be $399. After that, tickets will be sold online for $459. Check out the full event schedule here.

When: Sunday, May 28

Time: 11 am to 7:30 pm

Where: Vancouver Playhouse — 600 Hamilton St, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $299 — Available here