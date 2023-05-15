Canada’s largest plant-based food event is returning to Vancouver

Whether you’re a long-time vegan, just starting your plant-based journey, or have ever been curious about alternatives, the Vancouver Convention Centre has an event at the end of May you won’t want to miss.

Planted Expo, Canada’s largest plant-based event, is back in Vancouver starting Saturday, May 27 and running until Sunday, May 28.

Explore a full weekend brimming with plant-based opportunities, including options that range from food alternatives to lifestyle changes. The expo will also be featuring some of the leading voices in the plant-based movement from around the world as guest speakers, such as Erin Ireland, Lauren Toyota, and the Queer Brown Vegan Isaias Hernandez, among others.

Boasting over 200 plant-based, vegan, and sustainable exhibitors on display in 2022, this year will have even more speakers, brand-new food brands, local favourites, and more.

You’ll be able to find local BC-based favourites along with some global brands like Omni Foods, Herbaland, PERFECT SPORTS, and so much more.

Planted Expo’s website also has several online educational classes to help you learn even more about living a plant-based lifestyle.

This massive plant-based event, sponsored by Vancity, cannot be missed. Last year saw over 10,000 attendees over the course of the weekend, so get your tickets to Planted Expo now online, and sign up for the Planted Newsletter for more details on VIP events.

When: Saturday, May 27 to Sunday, May 28

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Adult tickets are $20, youth and senior tickets are $15, and kids get in free. You can also add a second day for only $5.