Grammy and Billboard Award winner Kali Uchis is celebrating the release of a brand new album, Red Moon in Venus, with a huge headlining tour this spring — and yes, she will be stopping off in Vancouver on her 25-date trip around North America.

Forthcoming from Interscope on March 3, Red Moon in Venus carries a message of love, Uchis says in a press release, and is a “timeless, burning expression of desire, heartbreak, faith, and honesty, reflecting the divine femininity of the moon and Venus.”

Experimenting with genre, the new release blends soul, R&B, pop, música urbana, and more in a reflection of the American-Colombian artist’s soul, following the legacy of her debut studio album, 2018’s Isolation, which followed the wildly successful 2015 EP, Por Vida.

Further explaining the new record’s name, Uchis adds that this body of work “represents all levels of love — releasing people with love, drawing love into your life and self-love. It’s believed by many astrologers that the blood moon can send your emotions into a spin, and that’s what I felt represented this body of work best.”

Her Vancouver tour date will follow the artist’s headline performance at the ever-epic Coachella festival this year, as well as at Estéreo Picnic in Colombia and Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil. She will also be playing such esteemed venues as New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom and Washington D.C.’s Anthem.

The show at UBC’s Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre marks one of only two Canadian dates on the tour, the other being at Toronto’s Coca–Cola Coliseum on May 12.

Tickets to see Kalu Uchis’s Red Moon in Venus Vancouver show, with supporting act RAYE, are on sale now via Ticketmaster. And, be sure to pre-order the album online.

When: May 23, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm | Show 8 pm

Where: UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre — 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $39 — Available via Ticketmaster