20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: May 20 to 26
We’re fast approaching the end of May, so let’s not waste a single minute of it!
From Avril Lavigne to Vancouver Whitecaps games to much more, here are 20 fun events to check out from May 20 to 26.
Be sure to check out our Listed section for more fantastic things happening around town.
And to stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!
Avril Lavigne The Greatest Hits Tour
What: Music icon Avril Lavigne is on the road with her Greatest Hits tour, and she’s kicking things off right here in Vancouver.
Lavigne’s huge hits include “Complicated,” “Sk8r Boi,” and “Girlfriend.” She has sold 50 million albums worldwide and received eight Grammy Awards nominations.
She’s won 10 Juno Awards and has been inducted into both Canada’s Walk of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Belleville, Ontario, singer even holds a Guinness World Record as “the youngest female solo artist to top the UK chart.”
When: May 22, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online
Spot Prawn Festival 2024
What: The annual event, hosted by the Chef’s Table Society of British Columbia, will run from 11 am to 3 pm and is a celebration of the season’s delicacy from the sea.
The event will feature two brunch seatings (11 am and 1:30 pm) for those over 19, and tickets are also available for the ever-favourite prawn bisque. Local celebrity chefs will perform cooking demos, and sustainability partners will offer educational sessions, both of which will be open to the public.
When: May 26, 2024
Time: 11 am to 3 pm
Where: False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf — 1505 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: On sale now
Drew Lynch
What: Drew Lynch, one of America’s Got Talent’s most memorable acts, is coming to the Vogue Theatre with the Short King Tour on Saturday, May 25.
The Did I Stutter podcast host has released three specials so far, including Concussed, And These Are Jokes, and Short King. He also had a recurring role on IFC’s Maron, has performed on Conan, and wowed fans with a Golden Buzzer performance on AGT‘s Season 10.
When: May 25, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $26.50 to $49.50, purchase online
Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami CF
What: Vancouver Whitecaps take on Inter Miami CF and Lionel Messi at BC Place on May 25 in what is expected to be one of the highest-attended games in team history.
The team will be hosting its biggest-ever Warmup Street Party and giving the first 25,000 fans a free matchup poster. A limited edition WhitecapsFC x Inter Miami CF Scarf will also be for sale.
When: May 25, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Joke Books Comedy!
What: Joke Books Comedy! challenges top Vancouver comics to perform their hottest material, then shuffle through the pages of their joke books until the audience tells them when to stop” Each month will include host Greta Lin and a lineup of performers that have been seen on CBC, Canada’s Got Talent, Just For Laughs, and more.
When: May 25 and June 29, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Little Mountain Gallery – 110 Water Street, Vancouver
Cost: $15 plus fees, purchase online
Sarah McLachlan
What: Grammy and Juno winner Sarah McLachlan is kicking off her Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour right here in Vancouver. The Lilith Fair founder will play the album in full, including hits like “Possession” and “Ice Cream.” Proceeds from the concert will be donated to the non-profit Sarah McLachlan School of Music.
When: May 23, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Pacific Coliseum — 100 North Renfrew Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices; purchase online
Surrey SPARK Stages – Performing Arts for Kids
What: Surrey Civic Theatres presents a weekend of exciting theatre performances and activities for children and families. Surrey SPARK Stages features shows on tour from Australia, Ireland, New Orleans, Alberta and Quebec. All ages will love seeing stunning glow-in-the-dark performances, musical and dance shows, and more.
When: May 24 to 26, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Surrey Arts Centre — 13750 88 Avenue, Surrey
Tickets: Various, purchase online
Afternoon Tea in The Window
What: Tea in the Window at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver’s popular Notch8 Restaurant is a one-of-a-kind experience that lets tea-goers enjoy their service in front of a custom art backdrop created by New York-based Meredith Wing of @Moomooi.
Guests will have their pick of Lot 35 tea to sip on to start before being served what the Fairmont calls a “unique twist on the traditional Afternoon Tea.” Those who book will also be treated to a selection of spirit-free cocktails in addition to an invitation to return to Notch8 for a glass of bubbly or a cocktail.
When: Monday to Friday from May 21 until September 27, 2024
Time: 11 am and 2 pm
Where: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – 900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver
Price: $120 per person, reserve online
Vancouver Bandits vs Montreal Alliance
What: Vancouver Bandits bring Canadian Elite Basketball League action to the Langley Events Centre this week with a home game against the Montreal Alliance on May 23.
When: May 23, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley
Cost: Various; purchase online
Blast off at the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre
What: There are few things more infinitely interesting than space, and the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre does an amazing job of capturing its wonder. Featuring two theatres, a gallery and an observatory, there is plenty to be awed by at the space centre.
When: Open Monday to Sunday
Time: 9:30 am to 4:30 pm, plus 6:30 to 11:30 pm on Wednesdays and Friday
Where: 1100 Chestnut Street, Vancouver
Cost: $20.75 to $22.75, children ages 5 and under are free
Martin Amini
What: Los Angeles-based stand-up comic Martin Amini made his TV debut on Laff Tracks on TruTv and filmed his comedy special Son of An Ice Cream Man at The Kennedy Center in 2020. The Netflix is a Joke Festival headliner brings his Martin Had A Dream tour to Hollywood Theatre this month.
When: May 21, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver
Tickets: $30 plus fees, purchase online
Birds Nest Properties Community Paddling Days
What: Each date in the Birds Nest Properties Community Paddling Days includes new activities on both land and water, centred on a different theme, and is open to paddlers of all ages.
The first session at Creekside Paddling Centre features hourly dragon boat paddling sessions, water science activities, Indigenous walking tours, and art exhibitions exploring what’s under False Creek.
Paddling sessions start hourly between 1 and 3 pm and are led by volunteers from one of Vancouver’s top dragon boat teams.
When: May 26, July 7, August 4, and September 8, 2024
Time: One-hour slots at 1 pm, 2 pm and 3 pm
Where: Creekside Community Centre — 1 Athletes Way, Vancouver
Cost: Minimum $2 donation with proceeds going to charities and community groups. Register online
Tedeschi Trucks Band
What: Powerhouse husband-and-wife duo Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi bring their Grammy Award-winning rock and soul band to Vancouver on the Deuces Wild tour. The 12-piece rock and soul band has performed all around the world and will be at Queen Elizabeth Theatre on Saturday, May 25.
When: May 25, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Clayton Community Farmers’ Market
What: Meet local farmers and handmade vendors at this weekly Farmers’ Market in Surrey. Each week also features food trucks as well as special events throughout the season at Clayton Community Centre.
When: May 26, June 2 and 23, July 7 and 21, August 11 and 25, September 8 and 22, October 6, 2024
Time: 10 am to 3 pm
Where: Clayton Community Centre — 7155 187A Street, Surrey
Heidelberg Materials Open House
What: Heidelberg Materials (formerly Ocean Concrete) is hosting its family-friendly annual open house on Saturday with live music, tours around the plant, and more.
The community open house will invite guests to check out Heidelberg Concrete’s huge trucks and honk the air horns. All ages can then play in a giant sandbox, get their face painted, have the chance to win prizes, and more.
When: May 25, 2024
Time: 9 am to 4 pm
Where: Heidelberg Materials (formerly Ocean Concrete) – 1415 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Vancouver FC vs Pacific FC
What: Vancouver FC continue their Canadian Premier League season at Willoughby Community Park with a match against the Pacific FC on May 25.
When: May 25, 2024
Time: 3 pm
Where: Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre – 7782 200 Street, Langley Township
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Tequila and Agave Festival
What: The grand tasting event will take place on May 25 at the Italian Cultural Centre, and it sounds like a must-attend celebration of Mexican spirits.
This festival will offer attendees over 150+ different agave sips, delicious grub, live music, DJ sets, and mariachi performances. The grand tasting event means you get your very own glass to explore the selections at your own pace.
At the end of the event, you can even head to the Legacy Liquor Store (aka the official festival store) and purchase the sip you liked the most to take home with you.
When: May 25, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Grand Tasting at the Grand Ballroom in the Italian Cultural Centre — 3075 Slocan Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Buy online
Hyack Festival 2024
What: BC’s largest family-oriented parade is presented by the Hyack Festival Association and features more than 120 colourful entries from throughout the province and some from the United States. There will also be plenty of free family activities, entertainment, and food trucks.
When: May 25, 2024
Time: Parade from 11 am to 1 pm. Festival from 11 am to 4 pm
Where: Parade starts at 8th Avenue and 6th Street. The festival takes place at Tipperary Park in New Westminster
Cost: Free
Stay cool at a Metro Vancouver Splash Park
What: Grab your sunscreen and towel — water park season has finally arrived in Metro Vancouver!
Spray parks are great for everyone, including children and those who are young at heart. Luckily, the region is filled with plenty of splash spaces for the whole family to enjoy. Some splash parks opened over the Victoria Day long weekend, and a few more are set to open in June.
When: Daily until September 2024, check with each park to confirm operation dates.
Time: Various hours of operation
Where: Various spray parks and water play spaces across Metro Vancouver. See the list online
Sound of Dragon Music Festival
What: The Sound of Dragon Music Festival returns for its sixth annual event with three cross-genre intercultural concerts at the Orpheum Annex in downtown Vancouver. There will also be free community events to enjoy, including workshops, music jams, and live performances.
When: May 23 to 26, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Orpheum Annex — 823 Seymour Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free and ticketed events, purchase online