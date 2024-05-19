20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: May 20 to 26

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

We’re fast approaching the end of May, so let’s not waste a single minute of it! From Avril Lavigne to Vancouver Whitecaps games to much more, here are 20 fun events to check out from May 20 to 26.

Be sure to check out our Listed section for more fantastic things happening around town.

And to stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!

What: Music icon Avril Lavigne is on the road with her Greatest Hits tour, and she’s kicking things off right here in Vancouver.

Lavigne’s huge hits include “Complicated,” “Sk8r Boi,” and “Girlfriend.” She has sold 50 million albums worldwide and received eight Grammy Awards nominations. She’s won 10 Juno Awards and has been inducted into both Canada’s Walk of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Belleville, Ontario, singer even holds a Guinness World Record as “the youngest female solo artist to top the UK chart.”

When: May 22, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online

Spot Prawn Festival 2024 What: The annual event, hosted by the Chef’s Table Society of British Columbia, will run from 11 am to 3 pm and is a celebration of the season’s delicacy from the sea. The event will feature two brunch seatings (11 am and 1:30 pm) for those over 19, and tickets are also available for the ever-favourite prawn bisque. Local celebrity chefs will perform cooking demos, and sustainability partners will offer educational sessions, both of which will be open to the public. When: May 26, 2024

Time: 11 am to 3 pm

Where: False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf — 1505 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: On sale now

Drew Lynch What: Drew Lynch, one of America’s Got Talent’s most memorable acts, is coming to the Vogue Theatre with the Short King Tour on Saturday, May 25. The Did I Stutter podcast host has released three specials so far, including Concussed, And These Are Jokes, and Short King. He also had a recurring role on IFC’s Maron, has performed on Conan, and wowed fans with a Golden Buzzer performance on AGT‘s Season 10. When: May 25, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $26.50 to $49.50, purchase online Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami CF What: Vancouver Whitecaps take on Inter Miami CF and Lionel Messi at BC Place on May 25 in what is expected to be one of the highest-attended games in team history. The team will be hosting its biggest-ever Warmup Street Party and giving the first 25,000 fans a free matchup poster. A limited edition WhitecapsFC x Inter Miami CF Scarf will also be for sale. When: May 25, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Joke Books Comedy! challenges top Vancouver comics to perform their hottest material, then shuffle through the pages of their joke books until the audience tells them when to stop” Each month will include host Greta Lin and a lineup of performers that have been seen on CBC, Canada’s Got Talent, Just For Laughs, and more.

When: May 25 and June 29, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Little Mountain Gallery – 110 Water Street, Vancouver

Cost: $15 plus fees, purchase online

Sarah McLachlan What: Grammy and Juno winner Sarah McLachlan is kicking off her Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour right here in Vancouver. The Lilith Fair founder will play the album in full, including hits like “Possession” and “Ice Cream.” Proceeds from the concert will be donated to the non-profit Sarah McLachlan School of Music. When: May 23, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Pacific Coliseum — 100 North Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

Surrey SPARK Stages – Performing Arts for Kids What: Surrey Civic Theatres presents a weekend of exciting theatre performances and activities for children and families. Surrey SPARK Stages features shows on tour from Australia, Ireland, New Orleans, Alberta and Quebec. All ages will love seeing stunning glow-in-the-dark performances, musical and dance shows, and more. When: May 24 to 26, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Surrey Arts Centre — 13750 88 Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Tea in the Window at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver’s popular Notch8 Restaurant is a one-of-a-kind experience that lets tea-goers enjoy their service in front of a custom art backdrop created by New York-based Meredith Wing of @Moomooi.

Guests will have their pick of Lot 35 tea to sip on to start before being served what the Fairmont calls a “unique twist on the traditional Afternoon Tea.” Those who book will also be treated to a selection of spirit-free cocktails in addition to an invitation to return to Notch8 for a glass of bubbly or a cocktail.

When: Monday to Friday from May 21 until September 27, 2024

Time: 11 am and 2 pm

Where: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – 900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Price: $120 per person, reserve online

What: Vancouver Bandits bring Canadian Elite Basketball League action to the Langley Events Centre this week with a home game against the Montreal Alliance on May 23.

When: May 23, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: There are few things more infinitely interesting than space, and the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre does an amazing job of capturing its wonder. Featuring two theatres, a gallery and an observatory, there is plenty to be awed by at the space centre.

When: Open Monday to Sunday

Time: 9:30 am to 4:30 pm, plus 6:30 to 11:30 pm on Wednesdays and Friday

Where: 1100 Chestnut Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20.75 to $22.75, children ages 5 and under are free

What: Los Angeles-based stand-up comic Martin Amini made his TV debut on Laff Tracks on TruTv and filmed his comedy special Son of An Ice Cream Man at The Kennedy Center in 2020. The Netflix is a Joke Festival headliner brings his Martin Had A Dream tour to Hollywood Theatre this month.

When: May 21, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $30 plus fees, purchase online