Record-breaking Whitecaps FC crowd expected to see Messi this weekend

May 22 2024, 6:07 pm
Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports

Just weeks after Vancouver Whitecaps FC set a new club record for attendance during an MLS game, the team is getting ready to do it all over again, thanks to the arrival of a legend this weekend.

The club welcomes Inter Miami CF and Lionel Messi to BC Place on Saturday, May 25. It will be the first time that the two teams will face off.

A frenzied atmosphere follows Messi wherever he goes, with over 50,000 tickets already being sold for the match. In addition to cheering on their favourite players, fans can check out a massive street party, enjoy a free giveaway, and more.

 

The celebrations begin with the traditional Supporters March to the Match. Hundreds of game-ready fans will meet at the corner of Granville and Smithe 15 minutes before the ticket gates open to parade down to BC Place.

Fans are also invited to the team’s biggest-ever Warmup Street Party presented by TELUS, kicking off at 3 pm. The festivities at Robson and Beatty feature $5 drinks, food trucks, player signings on Terry Fox Plaza, and live music.

Whitecaps

Vancouver Whitecaps/X

Telus will host a family-friendly lounge at the Warmup Street Party filled with games, giveaways, and more. You can snap an augmented reality (AR) selfie with a Telus critter and even guess the number of soccer balls in the TELUS Mountain for a chance to win a Pitchside Table for four to the August 24 game against LAFC.

Fans can activate a new Telus or Koodo service before May 31 to receive a $150 Whitecaps FC online shop gift card as well as an exclusive Whitecaps FC ticket offer.

Ryan Gauld Whitecaps

Simon Fearn/USA TODAY Sports

Make sure to arrive early, as the first 25,000 fans will receive a special commemorative matchup poster while supplies last. A limited-edition WhitecapsFC x Inter Miami CF Scarf will also be for sale at BC Place.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami CF

When: May 25, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online

