The Spot Prawn Festival officially returns to Vancouver this May
Spot Prawn season is incredibly brief, lasting only six weeks from roughly the beginning of May, which makes its arrival each year that much more highly anticipated.
To celebrate the season of the delectable seafood, Vancouver’s Spot Prawn Festival is set to officially return on Sunday, May 26 at the False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf.
The annual event, hosted by the Chef’s Table Society of British Columbia, will run from 11 am to 3 pm and is a celebration of the season’s delicacy from the sea.
The event will feature two brunch seatings (one at 11 am and one at 1:30 pm) for those over 19, and tickets are also available for the ever-favourite prawn bisque.
Local celebrity chefs will perform cooking demos, and sustainability partners will offer educational sessions, both of which will be open to the public.
This is also your chance to purchase some fresh local BC Spot Prawns directly from fishers at the Wharf.
Tickets for this year’s event are now on sale.
Spot Prawn Festival 2024
When: Sunday, May 26, from 11 am to 3 pm
Where: False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf — 1505 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: On sale now
