One of Canada’s oldest concrete manufacturers is opening its doors to the public this spring, and it’s your chance to play in what may be the biggest sandbox in Vancouver.

Heidelberg Materials is hosting its family-friendly annual open house on Saturday, May 25, with live music, tours around the plant, and more.

Granville Island’s oldest and largest tenant has seen turnouts of over 4,000 in past years, and the company is excited to welcome concrete connoisseurs again.

“This event is a great opportunity for visitors to gain a deeper understanding of how our operations work, from production processes to quality control measures,” said Tyler Watson, field superintendent for Heidelberg Materials, to Daily Hive. “Guests will be able to leave with valuable knowledge about our industry, including the latest innovations on products, and sustainability practices we are implementing. Lastly, I hope everyone can come be part of a memorable and enjoyable experience through hands-on activities, live demonstrations, and entertainment.”

Heidelberg Materials’ huge plant has been delivering concrete produced at Granville Island since 1920. The company produces over 1 million cubic meters of concrete annually across 13 plants throughout the Lower Mainland.

The community open house will invite guests to check out Heidelberg Concrete’s huge trucks and honk the air horns. Guests of all ages can then play in a giant sandbox, get their faces painted, do arts and crafts, have the chance to win prizes, and more.

Twenty members of the Vancouver Fire Rescue Services Band will be playing to liven up the atmosphere, and two Ready Mix Concrete Trucks will be available for photo ops and air horn honking.

The Heidelberg Materials annual open house is also an opportunity to see the return of a beloved artwork to Granville Island.

“I am thrilled about the re-launch of Ocean Commotion,” shared Watson. “Originally created by IE Creative in 2006, the Ball Machine has undergone recommissioning over the past 12 months in collaboration with Mike and Cheryl. Enhancements include re-branding, electronic upgrades, and track modifications.

“This machine holds great significance for Heidelberg Materials, IE Creative, Granville Island, and, most importantly, the community. I couldn’t be happier with the progress we’ve made in showcasing this piece of art.”

When: May 25, 2024

Time: 9 am to 3 pm

Where: Heidelberg Materials – 1415 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free