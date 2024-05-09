America’s Got Talent star Drew Lynch is coming to Vancouver this month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Drew Lynch, one of America’s Got Talent’s most memorable acts, is coming to Vancouver this month for a night of comedy you won’t soon forget.

The Did I Stutter? podcast host is set to perform at Vogue Theatre with Short King Tour on Saturday, May 25.

Local fans of Lynch and those in need of a night of laughs can get their tickets through Admit One. Vancouver is just one of two Canadian dates currently on his headlining tour, the other in Victoria.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Lynch (@thedrewlynch)

Drew Lynch was the second-place finisher on Season 10 of America’s Got Talent, where he also wowed fans with a Golden Buzzer performance. Since then, he has gained millions of followers on social media while touring with his stand-up around the world.

The Indianapolis, Indiana-born comedian and actor has released three specials so far, including Concussed, And These Are Jokes, and Short King. He also had a recurring role on IFC’s Maron and has performed on Conan.

Are you excited to see Lynch in Vancouver? Let us know in the comments!

When: May 25, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $26.50 to $49.50, purchase online