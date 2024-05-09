EventsArtsDH Community Partnership

America’s Got Talent star Drew Lynch is coming to Vancouver this month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
May 9 2024, 6:04 pm
America’s Got Talent star Drew Lynch is coming to Vancouver this month
Drew Lynch/Submitted

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Brewhalla Fort Langley

Sat, May 18, 12:00pm

Brewhalla Fort Langley

The Parlour Magic Show!

Wed, May 22, 7:30pm

The Parlour Magic Show!

Escape into Art

Fri, May 31, 5:00pm

Escape into Art

The Vancouver Tattoo and Culture Show

Fri, May 31, 6:00pm

The Vancouver Tattoo and Culture Show

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Drew Lynch, one of America’s Got Talent’s most memorable acts, is coming to Vancouver this month for a night of comedy you won’t soon forget.

The Did I Stutter? podcast host is set to perform at Vogue Theatre with Short King Tour on Saturday, May 25.

Local fans of Lynch and those in need of a night of laughs can get their tickets through Admit One. Vancouver is just one of two Canadian dates currently on his headlining tour, the other in Victoria.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Drew Lynch (@thedrewlynch)

Drew Lynch was the second-place finisher on Season 10 of America’s Got Talent, where he also wowed fans with a Golden Buzzer performance. Since then, he has gained millions of followers on social media while touring with his stand-up around the world.

The Indianapolis, Indiana-born comedian and actor has released three specials so far, including ConcussedAnd These Are Jokes, and Short King. He also had a recurring role on IFC’s Maron and has performed on Conan.

Are you excited to see Lynch in Vancouver? Let us know in the comments!

Drew Lynch

When: May 25, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $26.50 to $49.50, purchase online

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Arts
+ DH Community Partnership

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop