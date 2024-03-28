Vancouver's first tequila and agave festival will feature 150+ spirits

As if there weren’t already a ton of epic food and beverage events coming up, we’ve got news of another one. Vancouver’s first Tequila and Agave Festival is officially happening later this spring.

The grand tasting event will take place on May 25 at the Italian Cultural Centre, and it sounds like it’ll be a must-attend celebration of all things Mexican spirits.

This festival will offer attendees over 150+ different agave sips, as well as delicious grub, live music, DJ sets, and mariachi performances.

The grand tasting event means you get your very own glass to explore the selections at your own pace.

At the end of the event, you can even head to the Legacy Liquor Store (aka the official festival store) and purchase the sip you liked the most to take home with you.

View this post on Instagram

“Our festival is about more than just products; it’s about connecting cultures. It honours Mexico’s vibrant culture, people, and traditions, fostering a newfound appreciation for these spirits,” organizers share.

“Join us in celebrating the enduring bond between Mexico and Canada as we continue to passionately cultivate this cultural exchange with tequila and beyond.”

The festival’s satellite events sound just as delicious as the main celebration. The Downtown Culinary Safari and East Van Taco Safari offer guests the opportunity to explore food and drink while exploring some of Vancouver’s best neighbourhoods.

Be sure to check those out, along with early bird tickets for the Tequila and Agave Festival, before entry becomes full price in April.

Vancouver’s First Tequila and Agave Festival 2024

When: Saturday May 25, 2024 at 7 pm

Where: Grand Tasting at the Grand Ballroom in the Italian Cultural Centre — 3075 Slocan Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Buy online

