Massive parade will cause road closures in Metro Vancouver this weekend

One of BC’s largest parades is returning to Metro Vancouver this weekend, and local residents and commuters are being warned of traffic disruptions in the area.

The 53rd annual Hyack International Parade and Festival takes place in New Westminster on Saturday, May 25.

The province’s largest family-oriented parade, presented by the Hyack Festival Association, includes over 100 colourful and free family activities and entertainment.

Several major Uptown New West streets will be closed and barricaded starting the evening before the major event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyack Festival Association (@hyackfestivalassociation)

You might also like: Khatsahlano Street Party returns with over 50 FREE performances this summer

"Drag Race" royalty headline Vancouver Pride Festival lineup this summer

The biggest garage sale in Vancouver returns with great deals next month

The parade begins at 11 am at the intersection of 8th Avenue and 6th Street. It will then head down 6th Street before turning left onto Queens Avenue and past this year’s festival area at Tipperary Park. It will then turn north on 1st Street and into Queens Park at 3rd Avenue.

Organizers shared that the following streets will be closed to the public for parade staging on May 25 from 6 am to 2 pm or when all participants have cleared the area.

8th Avenue between 6th Street and 10th Street

8 th Street between 6th Avenue and 10th Avenue

Edinburgh Street between 10th Street and 8th Street

Dublin Street between 10th Street and 8th Street

London Street between 10th Street and 8th Street

6th Street between 8th Avenue and 10th Avenue (Southbound only)

Queens Avenue will be barricaded from 9 am to 2 pm on Saturday to allow for the parade procession to pass by. “No parking” signs and barricades will also be set up in the staging area and along the parade route.

Thousands of attendees are expected to attend and participate in inclusive, diverse, intergenerational, and multicultural activities during this year’s Hyack International Parade and Festival.

During the family-friendly event, guests will be able to enjoy live music, dine at the various food trucks, and visit the vendors and artisans on-site.

When: May 25, 2024

Time: Parade from 11 am to 1 pm. Festival from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Parade starts at 8th Avenue and 6th Street. Festival takes place at Tipperary Park in New Westminster

Cost: Free