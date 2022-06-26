20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: June 27 to July 3

So long June and hello July!

We’re here to help you plan your shortened work week and upcoming long weekend with our latest roundup of great events happening in Metro Vancouver.

From Canada Together to Symphony at Sunset, Weird Al in concert and more, here are 20 fantastic things to keep you busy from June 27 to July 3.

What: The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s Canada Together at Canada Place is a massive event happening at the outdoor spaces of the landmark and venue, Jack Poole Plaza, and surrounding city streets. As well as offering a huge lineup of activities and entertainment, the 36th annual event has been reimagined in the spirit of reconciliation.

Check out the World Zone, Kid’s Zone, Canadian Forces Zone, and more activities throughout the day.

When: July 1, 2022

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Outdoor spaces at Canada Place, Jack Poole Plaza, and surrounding city streets

Admission: Free

What: Concord Pacific’s Free Family Bike Festival and Tour de Concord Cycling Race will feature a free family ride followed by exciting pro cyclist racing on the 850-metre track and festival grounds stretching from BC Place to the Concord Community Park by Science World.

The event will feature a main stage, a DJ, artists and race play-by-play. Attendees can also check out the obstacle courses, vendors, bike decorating, food trucks, mountain and E-bike demos, prize draws, and more.

When: June 30, 2022

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Bill Reid Gallery — 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Admission: $6-$13, free for Indigenous Peoples, members, and children 12 years and under. Purchase Online

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians to cheer on the future of the Blue Jays while enjoying special theme nights. Bring your appetite and dine on hot dogs, burgers, popcorn and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer.

The Vancouver Canadians take on the Spokane Indians from June 28 to July 3, with themed games including PlayNow Tuesday, RBC We Care Wednesday supporting JABC, Throwback Thursday supporting BC Children’s Hospital Foundation with post-game fireworks, Canada Day Fortis BC ‘Nooner at the Nat, Saturday Fireworks Extravaganza, and A&W Family Fun Sunday with a mini bat giveaway.

When: June 28 to July 3, 2022

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday, Saturday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario St, Vancouver

Cost: Select tickets available and start at $20; tickets can be purchased online, over the phone (604 872 5232) or at Nat Bailey Box Office. Admission: $20 Reserved Grandstand / $25 Box Seat / $32 WestJet Premium Plus Zone; Group discounts are also available

What: Pop superstar Shawn Mendes will be performing in Vancouver this weekend as part of his Wonder World Tour.

His most recent album, Wonder, debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 Chart in multiple worldwide markets, marking Mendes’ fourth straight #1 album. Since becoming a household name in 2017, Mendes has amassed 62 billion global streams and 10 billion video views.

When: July 2, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: BrainStation is hosting a free Digital Leadership Series consisting of thought leadership panels designed to inspire emerging and established professionals.

Those looking for guidance on “Starting and Building a Career in Product Management” are invited to register for the Digital Leadership Series panel on Tuesday, June 28. Product leaders will share their career paths and discuss why product management is in such high demand.

When: June 28, 2022

Time: 6:30 to 8 pm

Where: BrainStation – 455 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: The Canadian premiere exhibition of True to Place: stímetstexw tel xélte explores the artistic practice of 10 Northwest Coast Indigenous artists. The group exhibition is curated by artist and muralist Xémontalót Carrielynn Victor (Stó:lō) and spotlights a spectrum of colour palettes in paintings on a variety of mediums, such as canvas, wood, and digital creations.

When: Now until March 19, 2023. (Open daily until September, then open Wednesday to Sunday from October to April)

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Bill Reid Gallery — 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Admission: $6-$13, free for Indigenous Peoples, members, and children 12 years and under. Purchase Online

What: Canada’s first 100% plant-based night market returns this summer with a ton of brands to explore both inside and outside the newly revamped Waldorf Hotel.

The delicious vegan-food-fuelled party is a great opportunity to shop from local plant-based businesses while enjoying tasty drinks and food. From tarot readings to DJs and vegan ice cream, you’ll find everything you were looking for plus the unexpected.

When: Select Thursdays this summer: June 30, July 14 and 28, August 11 and 25, and September 8, 2022

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Waldorf Hotel, 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $2 donation at the door or a donation of canned goods, clothing, or pet food to cover your entrance fee. Donated funds will go to Canada Ukraine Foundation.

What: The Polygon Gallery’s Deckchair Cinema, hosted in partnership with the City of North Vancouver, is open-air film series that will also feature music, DJs, and special guests each week.

Attendees are invited to bring blankets and low chairs to the film screenings on Cates Deck in front of The Polygon Gallery. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis and films begin at sundown. Entry is by donation.

When: Every Thursday until August 11, 2022

Time: Music and concession open at 7 pm, screenings begin at sundown

Where: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: Weird Al Yankovic is coming to Vancouver on his The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour. Comedian Emo Philips will be opening for the five-time Grammy winner.

When: July 2, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Centre — 777 Homer Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available starting Thursday, December 9 at 10 am

What: The City of Surrey‘s annual Canada Day event is taking place at the Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre in Cloverdale. The day-long event features a huge concert lineup, amusement rides, a summer market and local Indigenous artisans, a kid’s zone, food trucks, and fireworks.

Surrey Canada Day also features an extensive lineup of Indigenous education, recognition, and cultural sharing. The Indigenous Village will be expanded to include the Siam Stage, which means “Respected Ones” in the Coast Salish language.

When: July 1, 2022

Time: 10 am to 11 pm

Where: Bill Reid Millenium Amphitheatre – 17728 64 Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free

What: Big Splash Water Slide Park offers dozens of looping, coiling waterslides to explore, plus a main pool, hot tubs, and places for the littlest sliders to have an adventure. There is also a bar and patio plus two eateries on-site to check out in between dips.

When: July 1 to September 5, 2022

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: 4775 NuLelum Way, Tsawwassen

Cost: From $37, Twilight admission $27. Purchase online

What: FlyOver Canada at Canada Place is bringing passengers to some of the most iconic locations and natural wonders of the Rocky Mountains. Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies is an immersive and multi-sensory experience, and will spotlight the most isolated and untouched areas of the mountain range.

When: Starting July 1, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Canada, Vancouver, BC

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What: Theatre Under the Stars’ (TUTS) 2022 season and 81st year at the Malkin Bowl will feature stunning musical productions of Something Rotten! and We Will Rock You. The shows will run alternate evenings from July 2 to August 27.

When: July 2 to August 27, 2022 (Performances alternate evenings)

Time: 8 pm, except on Fireworks Nights (July 23, 27 and 30) when shows begin at 7 pm

Where: Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park – 610 Pipeline Road

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: A gathering and showcase of Indigenous Performing Arts and Indigenous artists. Talking Stick Festival continues its 21st-anniversary celebrations with a lineup of concerts, dance and theatrical performances, exhibitions, and more.

When: Now until July 3, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The 36th annual TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival is presenting over 700 artists in 200 performances at 19 venues across the city. Artists include three-time Grammy Award-winner Cécile McLorin Salvant, acclaimed instrumental trio GoGo Penguin, and more.

Jazz lovers will also want to check out the Innovation Series at The Ironworks, Roundhouse Performance Centre and the North Shore Jazz Series throughout the festival, as well as over 60 free events throughout the 10-day event.

When: June 24 to July 3, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: The Fraser Valley Bandits bring Canadian Elite Basketball League action to the Langley Events Centre on July 1 as they take on the Scarborough Shooting Stars.

When: July 1, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Mat Collective is doing yoga classes at Canada Place for free and offering a whole schedule of affordable outdoor yoga.

If you haven’t tried it before, doing yoga en plein air is a refreshing way to practice, meet new people, and get more activity into your day.

When: Every Wednesday until August 31, 2022

Time: 6 pm

Where: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online to reserve your spot.

What: Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation host Symphony at Sunset on Saturday, July 2. The free outdoor concert at Sunset Beach Park will be conducted by VSO Music Director Otto Tausk and will be themed around celebration.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to catch performances by faculty and students from the VSO School of Music as well as a variety of soloists.

When: July 2, 2022

Time: 7 to 7:50 pm (prelude concert) 8 to 9:30 pm (concert)

Where: Sunset Beach Park, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Comedy After Dark presents a live comedy show and brunch (or lunch) every weekend. Enjoy a rotating lineup of Vancouver comedians along with some delicious dishes to start your day.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday

Time: Doors 2 pm, show at 4 pm

Where: 117 West Pender, Vancouver

Tickets: $10 plus fees, purchase online

What: Taking place from Thursday, June 30 to Saturday, July 2 at Laketown Ranch in the Cowichan Valley, the long-awaited music extravaganza is set to see some of the biggest stars in the business take to the stage for a series of unforgettable performances.

This year’s festival kicks off with headlining performances by Canadian rock band Arkells and musician Lights on Thursday, followed by hip-hop legends Wu-Tang Clan and pop-rock band Sugar Ray on Friday. The final day of the celebration will include a high-energy show by Canadian rockers The Glorious Sons, with rapper, songwriter, and record producer Big Boi later closing out the festival.

When: June 30 to July 2, 2022

Where: Laketown Ranch — 8811 Youbou Road #648, Lake Cowichan, BC

Tickets: Prices vary — Tickets available via laketownshakedown.com