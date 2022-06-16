Music lovers and beach goers will want to mark this free, open-air concert into their summer schedule.

Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation have announced the return of Symphony at Sunset on Saturday, July 2.

The highly anticipated event at Sunset Beach Park will be conducted by VSO Music Director Otto Tausk and will be themed around celebration.

“Symphony at Sunset will be the first big event we’ve organized since the pandemic began,” said Vancouver Park Board Chair Stuart Mackinnon in a release. “Being able to bring thousands of people together, in a beautiful park on a summer evening to experience world-renowned musicians perform in the downtown core of a major city, is nothing short of unbelievable.

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to see a concert this summer and by hosting at Sunset Beach, the event is not only accessible from a location standpoint but is also free and open to anybody who wishes to stop by.”

Symphony at Sunset will begin with an orchestra arrangement of the Coast Salish Anthem, gifted to the VSO by the grandson of the late Chief Dan George.

The concert will then be centred on dance, specifically the tango and nuevo tango, with the majority of the music written by Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla.

Acclaimed Dutch bandoneon artist, Carel Kraayenhof, who has performed with such musicians as Sting, Ennio Morricone, and Yo-Yo Ma, will join the VSO for the concert as a featured soloist.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to catch performances by faculty and students from the VSO School of Music as well as a variety of soloists.

“We are thrilled to return to Sunset Beach for an evening of beautiful music with Vancouver’s world-class orchestra,” said VSO Music Director Otto Tausk in a statement. “I am excited to join the people of Vancouver as we celebrate the joy of creating live music amongst the fantastic scenery of the city.”

There will be food trucks on-site for Symphony at Sunset and the beach concession stand will also be open throughout the day and evening. The public is encouraged to bring a blanket or low chairs to enjoy the event without obscuring the views of others.

When: July 2, 2022

Time: 7 to 7:50 pm (prelude concert) 8 to 9:30 pm (concert)

Where: Sunset Beach Park, Vancouver

Cost: Free