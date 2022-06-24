Vancouver Opera is performing a FREE outdoor concert this summer

One of Metro Vancouver’s most beautiful parks will be turned into a majestic concert venue for a free outdoor performance this summer.

Vancouver Opera and the City of Burnaby have announced the inaugural Opera in the Park on Sunday, July 17 at Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park.

The family-friendly event is titled Opera in the Movies and will be an operatic journey through the music of Hollywood hits.

“We are delighted to present the inaugural Opera in the Park with the City of Burnaby,” said Tom Wright, Vancouver Opera General Director, in a release. “This free summer concert is our first partnership with the City of Burnaby. It’s also a celebration!

“After several years navigating through Covid restrictions, it’s an opportunity for us to directly engage with our audience again. Our July 17 concert will feature a day filled with events for music lovers of all ages with plenty of activities for families. We look forward to more events like this in the future.”

The fun begins at 1 pm with pre-show activities for the whole family. There will be an instrument petting zoo where attendees can check out the various musical instruments that comprise an orchestra.

There will also be balloon twisters, face painting, a photo wall, stilt walkers, surprise roaming performances, and a chance to win prizes.

Opera in the Movies begins at 7:30 pm and will include instantly recognizable selections from films ranging from The Godfather, The Simpsons and Mission Impossible.

Vancouver Opera Music Director Emeritus Jonathan Darlington and Chorus Director Tina Chang will conduct the Vancouver Opera orchestra, chorus and principal singers.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early to stake out a spot with their own blankets and lawn chairs. Outside food is permitted and there will be a number of food trucks on site.

Parking in the area is limited, so be sure to allow yourself extra time and arrive well in advance if you decide to drive. Alternate modes of transportation are also recommended.

When: July 17, 2022

Time: 1 pm (pre-show family activities), 7:30 pm (Opera in the Movies concert)

Where: Deer Lake Park — 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Admission: Free, seating is first-come-first-served