Metro Vancouver's epic water slide park is officially reopening this summer

Summer-starved? You can put down a visit to the Big Splash Water Slide Park on your summer to-do list to replenish.

The Tsawwassen hot spot told Daily Hive that they are set to officially reopen on Canada Day. For the 2022 season, they’ll be operating from Friday, July 1, to Labour Day on Monday, September 5.

There are dozens of looping, coiling waterslides to explore, plus a main pool, hot tubs, and places for the littlest sliders to have an adventure.

For the brave, don’t miss the Boomerango, an eye-catching tube waterslide with a six-storey drop that will thrill while you chill.

Even if you aren’t in grade five, you’ll love spending a hot summer day out here at the park. Now that you’re grown, you can treat yourself to a VIP experience and reserve a private table, tent, or cabana if you’re extra.

There is also a bar and patio plus two eateries on-site, so there is no need to pack the carrot sticks and tunafish sandwiches.

Tickets are on sale now, and if you are planning a group event or birthday party, be sure to book fast so you can snag the best spot by the pool.

When: July 1 to September 5, 2022, from 11 am to 6 pm, weather permitted

Where: 4775 NuLelum Way, Tsawwassen

Cost: From $37, Twilight admission $27

Tickets: Available online

