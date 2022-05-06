EventsSummerCuratedOutdoors

Metro Vancouver's epic water slide park is officially reopening this summer

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
May 6 2022, 4:27 pm
Metro Vancouver's epic water slide park is officially reopening this summer
Big Splash Water Slide Park/Facebook
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver EQS Spring Wine Tasting Event

Fri, May 6, 5:00pm

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver EQS Spring Wine Tasting Event
Bon Appétit

Fri, May 20, 7:00pm

Bon Appétit
Victoria Day Weekend Boat Party Vancouver 2022 | Tickets Starting at $25

Sat, May 21, 8:00pm

Victoria Day Weekend Boat Party Vancouver 2022 | Tickets Starting at $25
5X Blockparty 2022 feat Jasmine Sandlas, The Proph

Sat, June 11, 12:00pm

5X Blockparty 2022 feat Jasmine Sandlas, The Proph

Summer-starved? You can put down a visit to the Big Splash Water Slide Park on your summer to-do list to replenish.

The Tsawwassen hot spot told Daily Hive that they are set to officially reopen on Canada Day. For the 2022 season, they’ll be operating from Friday, July 1, to Labour Day on Monday, September 5.

There are dozens of looping, coiling waterslides to explore, plus a main pool, hot tubs, and places for the littlest sliders to have an adventure.

For the brave, don’t miss the Boomerango, an eye-catching tube waterslide with a six-storey drop that will thrill while you chill.

Even if you aren’t in grade five, you’ll love spending a hot summer day out here at the park. Now that you’re grown, you can treat yourself to a VIP experience and reserve a private table, tent, or cabana if you’re extra.

Eagle’s Nest Cabana/Big Splash Water Slide Park

There is also a bar and patio plus two eateries on-site, so there is no need to pack the carrot sticks and tunafish sandwiches.

Tickets are on sale now, and if you are planning a group event or birthday party, be sure to book fast so you can snag the best spot by the pool.

Big Splash Water Park

When: July 1 to September 5, 2022, from 11 am to 6 pm, weather permitted
Where: 4775 NuLelum Way, Tsawwassen
Cost: From $37, Twilight admission $27
Tickets: Available online

With files from Daily Hive staff

SUBSCRIBE TO FIND OUT THE LATEST EVENTS HAPPENING IN YOUR CITY
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ Listed
+ Summer
+ Curated
+ Outdoors
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT