Jumpstart your tech career with BrainStation leadership events this month

Our careers don’t take a break just because it’s summer. That’s why a global tech training company is welcoming the community back to its Vancouver campus this month to attend one of its signature events.

BrainStation is hosting a free Digital Leadership Series consisting of thought leadership panels designed to inspire emerging and established professionals.

The in-person panels will spotlight industry experts and global leaders in marketing and product management and will help you level up your career.

Register for “Starting and Building a Career in Digital Marketing” on Thursday, June 16, and hear from global marketing leaders about the ways marketing is changing and what skills are most important for success in the field.

Speakers will also share their career journeys as well as insights on how marketers and organizations can win in 2022 and beyond. The panel will be hosted by Mel Greene, senior manager, education experience at BrainStation.

Those looking for guidance on “Starting and Building a Career in Product Management” are invited to register for the Digital Leadership Series panel on Tuesday, June 28. Product leaders will share their career paths and discuss why product management is in such high demand.

Attendees will also learn what skills are most important for success in the field and how Product Managers can drive innovation in their organizations. The panel will be hosted by Kyle Treleaven, vice president and general manager at BrainStation.

BrainStation offers training sessions, industry events, and more to help its students accelerate their digital career. For more information on its boot camps and courses, visit brainstation.io/vancouver.

When: June 16, 2022

Time: 6:30 to 8 pm

Where: BrainStation – 455 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

When: June 28, 2022

Time: 6:30 to 8 pm

Where: BrainStation – 455 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online