Vancouver’s free outdoor movie series in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, also known as the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery, is set to return this summer.

Every Thursday evening from July 7 to August 18, the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association (DVBIA) will inflate a large four-storey screen for Summer Movie Nights.

It’s the perfect urban environment to take in a family-favourite flick surrounded by the concrete jungle — just be sure to bring your lawn chairs and/or blankets. Food trucks will be on-site during each screening.

Each night will even have special activations for the public to enjoy, including hula-hooping, mini-golf, stilt walkers, drum circles, choirs, and more. There will also be a Pride takeover by Van Vogue Jam on Thursday, July 28 with drag performances, go-go dancers, and music by DJ Black Cat.

Film fanatics will also get to choose one of the movies to watch under the stars on Thursday, August 18. The choice is between Dune and Godzilla vs Kong, so whichever one wins, the viewing audience wins as well.

Here is the movie lineup for Summer Movie Nights in downtown Vancouver.

July 7 – Mean Girls (2004)

July 14 – Jumanji (1995)

July 21 – Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

July 28 – Moulin Rouge (2001)

August 4 – Space Jam (1996)

August 11 – Jurassic Park (1993)

August 18 – Dune (2021) or Godzilla vs Kong (2021)

When: Every Thursday from July 7 to August 18, 2022

Time: Activations start at 4 pm, movie starts around 9 pm depending on sunset.

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free