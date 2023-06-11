20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: June 12 to 18

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The last full week of spring is here. Are you ready to have some fun?

Plan your days with our list of 20 great events to check out in Vancouver from June 12 to 18. 5X Festival, BC Lions, Father’s Day, and more.

What: Greater Vancouver Food Bank’s Foodstock 2023 is taking place at Swangard Stadium with Juno Award-winning headliners Said The Whale as well as Fake Shark, Generous Thieves, Savannah Read, and Dani Camacho.

The 19+ fundraiser will be serving refreshing beverages from a variety of local faves, including Luppolo Brewing Company, Dageraad Brewing, and Pacific Breeze Winery. Food trucks on-site to sate your appetite include mouth-watering Mexican dishes by Ay! Mamacita, sizzling eats by Burgerholic and Mr. Tube Steak, and cool treats by Crema Ice Cream.

When: June 18, 2023

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Tickets: $30 plus fees, purchase online

What: Now in its 34th year, Vancouver Francophone Summer Festival is hosting a huge lineup of concerts featuring acclaimed artists from across Canada and around the world. And you don’t have to be a Francophone enthusiast to attend, either.

A highlight of the festival is the joint headlining concert by Corneille and Isabelle Boulay on the Unis TV Outdoor Stage at 1551 West 7th Avenue in Vancouver. Other acts being showcased include Andrea Superstein, Véranda, Malika Tirolien, Nazih Borish, Silk Road/Joutou, and Mimi O’bonsawin throughout the 11-day celebration.

When: June 14 to 25, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Purchase online

What: A beloved lifestyle brand for babies and kids is hosting a huge warehouse sale in Metro Vancouver this week, and you’ll definitely want to stock up on fresh looks.

Loulou Lollipop is opening its doors at its Richmond warehouse, and prices for clothing and items start at just $5. The sale features adorable items from past collections in all sizes (0-24 months, PJs 2T-12) and is a great chance to pick up some gifts or freshen up your own little one’s wardrobe.

When: June 15 to 17, 2023

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Loulou Lollipop Warehouse — 4311 Viking Way, Unit 130, Richmond

What: Canada’s largest South Asian youth event is kicking off this year’s festivities with a massive outdoor celebration in June. And due to popular demand, it will be free to all attendees.

5X Festival Blockparty, taking place at Surrey Civic Plaza on June 11, features a concert lineup of some of Metro Vancouver’s finest music talents. The all-ages, outdoor event will also include art installations, a vendor village, and mouthwatering food and drinks.

When: June 17, 2023

Time: 2 pm start

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104 Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free, RSVP online

What: The second annual Black Culture Celebration, an all-ages showcase of the richness and diversity of black culture, is taking place on Saturday, June 17 at Sunset Beach.

Performing live in concert are some of the country’s most influential hip-hop stars, including Kardinal Offishall, Rascalz, Maestro, and Choclair. The event will also feature a marketplace, dance performances, beer gardens, and food vendors.

When: June 17, 2023

Time: 11 am to 10 pm

Where: Sunset Beach – 1204 Beach Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $40 plus fees, free for children under 12. Purchase online

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer. Plus don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

The Vancouver Canadians are taking on the Hillsboro Hops from June 13 to 18, with themed games this week including RBC We Care Wednesday supporting A Loving Spoonful, PlayNow Throwback Thursday with Scratch and Wins for the first 1,000 fans aged 19+, Fortis BC ‘Nooner at the Nat Friday, Challenger Baseball Night with Toyota Pacific Dealers Superstar Series – Ricky Romero, and A&W Family Fun Sunday with a Father’s Day Hat Giveaway for the first 500 dads.

When: June 13 to 18, 2023

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232, or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: Guests can discover hundreds of named varieties of the “Queen of Flowers” at The 66th Biennial Rose Show, and the festivities are free to enjoy.

The main event of this year’s Rose Show is a judged competition with a massive array of blooms freshly cut from members’ gardens. Stroll through the roses arranged by class, colour, and fragrance. Floral fans can also check out the highly anticipated photography competition before chatting with veteran rosarians about their rose-related questions and concerns.

When: June 18, 2023

Time: 12:30 to 4:30 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Bring your dad down to The Improv Centre on Granville Island for an afternoon of laughs with some of Vancouver’s top comedians. The Father Day’s show is family-friendly and will be inspired by the audience’s suggestions. And yes, there will be beer!

When: June 18, 2023

Time: Doors 1 pm, show 2 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver Bandits take on the Saskatchewan Rattlers in Canadian Elite Basketball League this weekend at the Langley Events Centre.

When: June 17, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Cypress Mountain’s massive Eagle Coaster is opening for its 2023 season on Friday, June 16, and it’s the perfect activity for families and thrill-seekers alike.

Riders can expect speeds of up to 40 km/h (25 mph) on the gravity-fed coaster. The low-to-the-ground design offers stunning views of the riders’ surroundings and a hand break so that they can control their own speed.

When: Opens June 16, 2023

Time: Various time slots

Where: Cypress Mountain – 6000 Cypress Bowl Road, West Vancouver

Cost: Various ticket prices with some restrictions, purchase online

What: The annual Beer by the Pier presented by Darwin Properties Ltd. features over a dozen breweries and distilleries. The event is an important fundraiser for Family Services of the North Shore (FSNS) and will treat guests to tasty bites, a silent auction, and live entertainment.

When: June 17, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Purchase online

What: Local grassroots arts collective, Future Grownup, hosts Digestor aka Peter Osarg for his All Syrup Super Squishee Art Show at The Drive Canteen.

The Amsterdam-based artist’s collection of original pop art paintings will be on display and available for purchase Additional works from local collectors along with classic Simpsons merch will also be displayed, and authentic Squishees will be available all week. Make sure you snap a photo in the Simpsons-themed photo installation.

When: June 13 to 17, 2023 (Artist meet and greet on June 14 from 3 to 8 pm)

Time: 11 am to 8 pm

Where: The Drive Canteen – 1111 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Studio Brewing invites guests to its annual Daisy Days event, featuring dozens of vendors, new beers, food trucks, live music, and giveaways. Daisy Street, right beside the Burnaby brewery, will be blocked off to host dozens of local vendors so you can shop, sip and dine in a fun and safe environment.

When: June 16 to 18, 2023

Time:12 noon to 11 pm (Brewery Hours), 2 to 7 pm (Market Hours)

Where: Studio Brewing – 5792 Beresford Street, Burnaby

Admission: Free

What: BC Lions kick off the new CFL season at BC Place this weekend against the Edmonton Elks with a special guest.

Two-time Grammy winner and member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame LL Cool J will be joined by DJ and producer Z-Trip for a concert beginning at 3 pm, ahead of the 4 pm game.

When: June 17, 2023

Time: Concert 3 pm, Kickoff at 4 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Freestyle Socials is the name of the game at the next Science World After Dark. Invite your friends to explore the dome while participating in a conversation game created by Science Everywhere. Expect vibrant discussion and constructive disagreement, as well as tasty food and drinks being served.

When: June 15, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $38, purchase online

What: Seven-time Grammy Award-nominated band Death Cab for Cutie is taking their Adult Alternative Airplay (AAA) chart-topping album Asphalt Meadows on tour in 2023.

Asphalt Meadows has garnered critical acclaim, with a number of music outlets declaring it’s the band’s “best album in years.”

When: June 14 and 15, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom, 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $99 — Available via Ticketmaster

What: The seventh annual Great Grandview Garage Sale is happening rain or shine on Saturday, June 17 throughout Grandview-Woodland in East Vancouver.

From records to retro furniture, books to housewares, and toys for the little ones, there’s something for everyone at this massive Vancouver garage sale. Make sure you bring cash and bags to hold everything you find.

When: June 17, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Grandview Woodland, from Broadway to the Burrard Inlet and Clark Drive to Nanaimo. See the map online (to be updated closer to the event)

What: Queer Arts Festival is an annual artist-run transdisciplinary celebration in Vancouver. This year’s event is themed Queers In Space and features a grand opening art party, readings from Love After the End: An Anthology of Two-Spirit and Indigiqueer Speculative Fiction, concerts, drag performances, and more. When: June 17 to June 28, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Roundhouse Community Centre, SUM Gallery, James Black Gallery, and VAG North Plaza

Admission: Free and ticketed events. Purchase online

What: This year, the brewery will be celebrating its seventh year of the concert series with a diverse lineup of local and international performers. The three-show outdoor concert series will take place on June 17, July 15, and August 12 this summer, right at the brewery’s spacious outdoor area in East Van.

When: June 17, July 15, and August 12, 2023

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Red Truck Beer Company, 295 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting from $60 plus fees, purchase online

What: The inaugural South Asian Family Festival (SAF Festival) is happening at the PNE Fairgrounds with live entertainment, exciting rides, and more.

The festival will include a marketplace with vendors from both Canada and India, a fashion show featuring top Indian and Bollywood designers, a car and truck show and shine, plus many other features and attractions.

When: June 18, 2023

Time: 12 to 8 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online