Top 10 reasons to check out the South Asian Family Festival at the PNE this month

One of the most anticipated new festivals in Vancouver’s event calendar is just around the corner, and we have the rundown of everything you need to check out.

The inaugural South Asian Family Festival (SAF Festival) takes place at the PNE Fairgrounds on Sunday, June 18, with huge concerts, thrilling rides and activities, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

And to help you plan your day of fun, we’ve put together a checklist of the top 10 reasons to check out the SAF Festival. Let’s go!

Epic headlining acts

Music lovers will not want to miss SAF Festival 2023! Headliners for the inaugural event include Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa, Maninder Buttar, and Happy Raikoti, who will take the stage at the PNE Amphitheatre throughout the afternoon. Bring your dancing shoes!

Stunning fashion

South Asian fashion is renowned for its timeless style and eye-catching colours. Attendees will be inspired by the freshest Asian trends by local designers during the various runway displays.

Culinary adventure

Foodies will definitely want to add SAF Festival to their itinerary as attendees will be able to indulge in both classic PNE fare and South Asian Street food during the event.

Highlights include Ustaad 76 dishing up specialized Indian street and exotic foods at its six food booths, and Chaiiwala of London pouring authentic chai at its three booths. You can also stay refreshed by trying Fruiticana’s traditional sugarcane juice.

Enjoy the rides

SAF Festival will take over a large portion of the PNE grounds, including Playland Amusement Park. Over 25 rides for all levels of thrill-seekers will be in operation during the event.

Visit the Punjabi Village

A can’t-miss highlight of the entire event is the specially curated “Punjabi Village” area. Take a stroll through a vibrant display of traditional farm equipment, musical instruments, and signage that is available for purchase in Punjabi.

Shine bright with new jewelry

There will also be artisans offering stunning pieces of jewelry in both traditional and modern styles. Pick up a new piece to complement the new outfit that you found at the bazaar.

Experience multicultural performances

Guests will also want to check out the great acts on the community stage all day long. Expect to see high-energy East Indian dances, South Indian Dances, Bollywood Fusion dances and more. There will also be parades from different cultural backgrounds to experience.

Game On

Playland’s exciting array of interactive fair games will be open during SAF Festival. Visitors will also discover some traditional games and competitions as well, so see if you can take home a prize.

Shop the bazaar

A bustling shopping haven awaits you at SAF Festival. Visit the marketplace to find the latest in home décor, traditional clothing, hand-crafted goods, and more. Attendees can even get traditional Henna designs developed on-site.

On the road again

Car lovers, rejoice! The festival will include an Auto Showcase featuring prominent brands such as Toyota, Mazda, Lexus, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW. Check out everything from classic vehicles to the latest models while at the event.

When: June 18, 2023

Time: Noon to 8 pm

Where: Hastings Park — 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $35 online and $50 at the door. Purchase online