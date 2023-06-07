Baby and kid clothes warehouse sale coming and prices start at $5

A beloved lifestyle brand for babies and kids is hosting a huge warehouse sale in Metro Vancouver this month, and you’ll definitely want to stock up on fresh looks.

Loulou Lollipop is opening its doors at its Richmond warehouse from Thursday, June 15 to Saturday, June 17, with savings of up to 80% off.

In fact, prices for clothing and items start at just $5, so parents and little ones will be jumping for joy.

The Loulou Lollipop Warehouse Sale features adorable items from past collections in all sizes (0-24 months, PJs 2T-12). The event is a great chance to pick up some gifts or freshen up your own little one’s wardrobe.

Make sure to shop early, as Loulou Lollipop has said that all items and sizes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and will not be replenished. All sales are also final.

Shoppers are asked to bring their own shopping bags, and little ones are allowed inside the warehouse sale. The company did add that it may be easier to browse without them.

LouLou Lollipop was founded by twin sisters Angel Kho and Eleanor Lee in 2015, and the Richmond-based baby brand has since grown to 37 countries.

The company’s product line has also expanded over the years. Now the cute designs for babies include swaddles, bibs, pacifier clips, sleep bags, hooded towels, washcloths, PJs and more.

When: June 15 to 17, 2023

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Loulou Lollipop Warehouse — 4311 Viking Way, Unit 130, Richmond

With files from Sherri Radford