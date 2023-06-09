You can enjoy VIP views of the Honda Celebration of Light this summer
Look up at the sky over English Bay this summer and enjoy the breathtaking displays— all from your own VIP reserved seat!
The Honda Celebration of Light, Vancouver’s annual three-night fireworks spectacular, kicks off at the end of this month for its 31st year.
The international fireworks competition will feature Australia on Saturday, July 22, followed by Mexico on Wednesday, July 26, and The Philippines on Saturday, July 29.
And this year, attendees can take their experience to the next level at the returning Scotiabank Lounge at English Bay.
View this post on Instagram
The 19+ VIP venue is located on the roof of the iconic Bathhouse in English Bay and offers the finest front-row seats.
Guests of the Scotiabank Lounge will enjoy a premium viewing experience starting at 6:30 each evening of the competition, complete with panoramic sightlines and a lively social atmosphere. The Lounge is also a perfect spot to see the iconic Red Bull Air Show for all three nights.
Indulge in complimentary hors d’oeuvres as well as delicious food and beverages from Stanley Park Brew Pub. Choose from mouthwatering selections like Ahi Tuna Poke Sushi, BBQ Spiced Steak Bites and Mini Strawberry Cheesecakes. There will also be plenty of vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free food items to enjoy.
Scotiabank Lounge General Admission and Reserved Tables are on sale now, with tickets including complimentary food and drink, access to private bar service, live music and the accompanying soundtrack to the fireworks displays, and VIP facility services.
There will be three ticketed viewing locations for the Honda Celebration of Light 2023. In addition to the Scotiabank Lounge, guests can also choose to watch from the Concord Pacific Grandstand and the English Bay Grandstand.
Honda Celebration of Light fireworks 2023
- Schedule and nations:
- Saturday, July 22: Australia 🇦🇺, represented by Howard & Sons
- With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show
- Wednesday, July 26: Mexico 🇲🇽, represented by Grupo Avacon
- With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show
- Saturday, July 29: The Philippines 🇵🇭, represented by Blue Peacock
- With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show
- Saturday, July 22: Australia 🇦🇺, represented by Howard & Sons
- Time: 10 to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine.
- Location: English Bay, Vancouver
Daily Hive is a Proud Media Partner of the 2023 Honda Celebration of Light
With files from Kenneth Chan
Community Partnership Content