25 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: July 25 to August 1

Everybody’s working for the (long) weekend!

We’ve got a huge line-up of great events happening in and around Vancouver, so let’s not dawdle! From Vancouver Pride Parade to Powell Street Festival, Honda Celebration of Light and more, here are 25 great events to check out from July 25 to August 1!

What: Vancouver Pride Society’s 2022 festival theme is “Together Again,” with events and activities planned throughout summer. The highlight is the return of the Sunset Beach Festival and the annual Pride Parade, which draws an estimated 400,000 spectators to downtown Vancouver.

When: July 31, 2022

Time: Noon to 3 pm

Where: Through Vancouver’s West End and ending at Sunset Beach

Admission: Free

What: Get your blankets and favourite snacks ready, because outdoor movies with Fresh Air Cinema and Evo Car Share in Stanley Park are returning this summer. Hundreds of people will gather every Tuesday on the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach to watch Hollywood hits and family favourites on the giant four-storey inflatable movie screen

On July 26, the outdoor, big-screen film is Jurassic Park (1993).

When: Every Tuesday until August 23, 2022

Time: 8 to 11 pm, screenings begin at dusk

Where: Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach – 8502 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free, VIP seating available online

What: Arts Club Theatre presents a comedic and heartwarming celebration of family. Made in Italy is an award-winning musical coming-of-age story set in the 1970s starring Francesco Mantini. The second-generation Italian teen struggles to find his place in Jasper, Alberta, and reinvents himself as a crooner and ladies’ man.

When: Various dates from July 28 to August 21, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Granville Island Stage – 1585 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting from $39, purchase online

What: Pride is back and you’re invited to join PRISM Vancouver for three amazing events.

Grab your crew Friday and head to Pride Happy Hour for specialty beers, DJs, pole performances, and games. Then, join in the fun at Go Down featuring an exclusive performance from rap artist tinywiings, fresh off the Girls in Wonderland stage.

Then, on Sunday evening, join your besties from Tainted Presents at Club Tropicana for a night of exceptional music and drag. Canada’s Drag Race star Vivian Vanderpuss is headlining so you know it’s going to be a grand time.

Pride Happy Hour

When: July 29, 2022

Time: 4 to 9 pm

Where: Container Brewing – 1216 Franklin Street, Vancouver

Admission: $15 to $25, purchase online

Go Down

When: July 29, 2022

Time: 10 pm to 3 am

Where: Village Studios @ Celebrities Nightclub – 1022 Davie Street, Vancouver

Admission: $15 to $25, purchase online

Club Tropicana

When: July 31, 2022

Time: 9 pm to 2 am

Where: Hotel at the Waldorf – 1489 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Admission: $25 to $40, purchase online

What: The Vancouver Whitecaps are back in the Canadian Championship final for the first time since 2018, and the team is throwing a massive party during the pivotal match.

Fans inside the stadium for the Battle of The North will be treated to a variety of food and drink specials to ensure they have the energy to cheer on the players all game long. And there is even more fun to be had before the match too.

When: July 26, 2022

Time: The Warmup from 4:30 to 7:15 pm at Terry Fox Plaza, Kick-off at 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Two decades after David Gray was sent into international stardom, the artist is back and touring his beloved album, White Ladder. Gray will be bringing the 20th anniversary tour to Vancouver at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

When: Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets available via Ticketmaster starting at $61

What: Look up at the night sky over English Bay as the Honda Celebration of Light is returning for its 30th anniversary.

Check out the new family-friendly Morton Park Festival Zone for food vendors, an artisan market, and free concerts each day of the festival. And make sure you don’t miss the Canadian Forces Snowbirds performing a special air show over English Bay on Wednesday, July 27, as well as the return of the Red Bull Air Show during each night.

Schedule and nations:

Wednesday, July 27: Canada, represented by Midnight Sun Fireworks With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and Canadian Snowbirds

Canada, represented by Midnight Sun Fireworks Saturday, July 30: Spain, represented by Pirotecnia Zaragozana With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show

Spain, represented by Pirotecnia Zaragozana

Time: 10 to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine. Music simulcast on The Breeze 104.3 FM and Z 95.3 FM.

Where: English Bay, Vancouver

Cost: Free. Premium viewing areas VIP lounge experiences are also available online.

What: These free outdoor performances are worth the drive. The Whistler Summer Concert Series at Whistler Olympic Plaza showcases a wide variety of genres and talents, including Punjabi folk dancing, interactive choirs, PowWowStep and more. Upcoming artists include:

Thursday, July 28 – the della kit and Gurdeep Pandher

Friday, July 29 – DJ Peacefrog and Choir! Choir! Choir!

Thursday, August 4 – DJ PRAiZ and Ron Artis II & The Truth

Thursday, August 18 – Native Thunder and DJ Shub presents “War Club Live”

Thursday, August 25 – Vinyl Richie The J.B.’s

When: Various dates in July and August 2022

Time: 6:30 pm (live DJ sets) and 7:30 pm (headlining sets)

Where: Whistler Olympic Plaza – 4365 Blackcomb Way, Whistler

Cost: Free

What: Fleurs de Villes PRIDE, happening from July 27 to August 1, is 15 fresh floral installations that will be found in Yaletown and the West End.

Flower-bombed benches, rainbows, swings, and selfie frames are being installed in conjunction with the Vancouver Pride Festival, and the popular floral mannequins will pay tribute to Canada’s most famous drag artists.

When: July 27 to August 1, 2022

Where: Various locations in Yaletown and the West End

Cost: Free

What: The Polygon Gallery’s Deckchair Cinema, hosted in partnership with the City of North Vancouver, is an open-air film series that will also feature music, DJs, and special guests each week.

Attendees are invited to bring blankets and low chairs to the film screenings on Cates Deck in front of The Polygon Gallery. Seating is available on a first come, first served basis and films begin at sundown. Entry is by donation.

When: Every Thursday until August 11, 2022

Time: Music and concession open at 7 pm, screenings begin at sundown

Where: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: West Vancouver’s 31st annual Harmony Arts Festival runs from July 29 to August 7 with an array of cultural events and food programming.

With more than 50 live music performances, art markets and demonstrations, cinema nights in the park, al fresco culinary experiences, and pop-up restaurants, this summery event is an absolute must-attend.

When: July 29 to August 7, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations in West Vancouver (see website)

Cost: Various, including free concerts and programming. Learn more online

What: Vancouver dance fitness group Pop Queen Cardio is kicking off Vancouver Pride with an outdoor fitness fundraiser, Fitness is Such a DRAG, at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, also known as the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery.

The beginner-friendly event is raising funds for the Vancouver Aboriginal Friendship Centre Society, and features performances by Canada’s Drag Race stars Kendall Gender, Gia Metric and Synthia Kiss.

When: July 26, 2022

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: By donation with 100% of proceeds going to the Vancouver Aboriginal Friendship Centre Society. Pre-registration required online.

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all summer long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer. Plus don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

The Canadians play against Everett AquaSox from July 26 to 31. Exciting theme nights include PlayNow Tuesday, RBC We Care Wednesday supporting Challenger Baseball, Pride Night on Thursday, Fortis BC ‘Nooner at the Nat on Friday, Saturday Fireworks Extravaganza, and A&W Family Fun Sunday with a replica jersey giveaway.

When: July 26 to 31, 2022

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday, Saturday), Gates open at noon, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Cost: Select tickets available and start at $20; tickets can be purchased online, over the phone (604-872-5232), or at Nat Bailey Box Office. Admission: $20 Reserved Grandstand / $25 Box Seat / $32 WestJet Premium Plus Zone; Group discounts are also available.

What: Violet Chachki, the season seven winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will be in town this weekend as part of her ongoing A Lot More Me tour.

Chachki was named “one of the most powerful Drag Queens in America” by New York Magazine, was the first drag queen to ever attend the Met Gala, and recently released the single “Mistress Violet” with pop singer Allie X.

When: July 30, 2022

Time: 7 pm and 10 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Theatre Under the Stars’ (TUTS) 2022 season and 81st year at the Malkin Bowl will feature stunning musical productions of Something Rotten! and We Will Rock You. The shows will run alternate evenings from July 2 to August 27.

When: July 2 to August 27, 2022 (performances alternate evenings)

Time: 8 pm, except on Fireworks Nights (July 23, 27, and 30) when shows begin at 7 pm

Where: Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park – 610 Pipeline Road

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Head to the Altitudes Sky Deck at Grouse Mountain every Sunday this summer to enjoy live music by local artists, plus drink specials

When: Every Sunday until September 4

Time: 6:30 to 9 pm (Set 1: 6:30 to 7:30 pm / Set 2: 8 to 9 pm)

Where: Grouse Mountain (Altitudes Bistro) – 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver

Tickets/Admissions: $25 Sunset Rate after 7 pm (online offer only); $69 for full-day Mountain Admission tickets; $59 for full-day Local Mountain Admission tickets. Purchase online

What: FlyOver Canada at Canada Place is bringing passengers to some of the most iconic locations and natural wonders of the Rocky Mountains. Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies is an immersive and multi-sensory experience, and will spotlight the most isolated and untouched areas of the mountain range.

When: Now until September 25, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What: The first annual HAPPYLAND Festival, presented by Timbre Concerts and Sunrise Series, is happening at PNE Amphitheatre and Playland. A fully inclusive Pride celebration, HAPPYLAND features an epic lineup of live music, access to all your favourite rides, food trucks, and more.

Country star Orville Peck headlines the inaugural HAPPYLAND, with the fringed-mask singer performing hits from his acclaimed albums Pony and Bronco.

When: July 31, 2022

Time: 5 pm

Where: PNE Amphitheatre and Playland, Vancouver

Tickets: $65 general admission, purchase online

What: Anirevo, Vancouver’s largest anime convention, is making its return to the Vancouver Convention Centre and it’s going to be filled with special guests, activities, and a huge vendor hall so you can get your shop on.

Expect to see cosplayers representing all your favourite anime characters as soon as you arrive at the Vancouver Convention Centre, including everything from Dragon Ball Z to One Piece to Kill la Kill. You’ll be inspired to dress up yourself when you check out the huge cosplay contest.

When: July 29 to 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West — 1055 Canada Place

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Drag Brunch is celebrating Pride Season with an amazing lineup of Vancouver’s favourite Queens. Hosted by Xanax and Mx. Bukuru, the event will feature performances by Jerrilynn Spears, Abeiya Miraj, Margaux Rita, Rich Elle, and Calgary’s Dayna Hart.

When: July 30, 2022

Time: 11:45 am and 1:45 pm (seatings available up to one hour before)

Where: Havana – 1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: $40, reserve online

What: The annual Powell Street Festival is one of the longest-running community arts festivals in Canada, and is a jam-packed weekend celebrating Japanese-Canadian culture, food, and art.

There will be musical and theatre performances, a marketplace with local wares, plus some incredible festival foods to feast on.

When: July 30 and 31, 2022

Time: 11:30 am to 7 pm

Where: Oppenheimer Park and Paueru Gai (Powell Street area), Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The Jewish Community Centre of Greater Vancouver’s 28th GOTTA SING! GOTTA DANCE! musical theatre summer camp culminates in three performances of this year’s production, Wild Wild West Side Story. See 29 talented young performers bring the script by Perry Ehrlich and David Hudgins to life along with popular songs from Broadway and movie musicals.

When: July 27 and 28, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (Wednesday and Thursday), 1:30 pm (Thursday)

Where: Jewish Community Centre – 950 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $15 plus fees, purchase online

What: The Centre for Sustainable Food Systems operates the UBC Farm, and three weekly farmers’ markets (June through October) on campus, providing students, faculty, and staff the chance to engage with the community and support local farming.

In addition to certified organic and farm-fresh produce and free-range eggs from the UBC Farm, the Saturday market also features a variety of other local vendors selling meat, nursery plants, baked goods, alcohol, coffee, and prepared foods, alongside food trucks and local artists.

When: Every Saturday until November 26, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: UBC Farm (UBC’s South Campus) – 3461 Ross Drive, Vancouver