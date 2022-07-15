There's a huge anime convention happening in Vancouver this month

If you’re a fan of anime and Japanese pop culture, this is the event you’ll want to cancel all your other plans for.

Anirevo, Vancouver’s largest anime convention, is making its return to the Vancouver Convention Centre from July 29 to 31.

It’s the first Anime Revolution since early 2020, and it’s going to be filled with special guests, activities, and a huge vendor hall so you can get your shop on.

Expect to see cosplayers representing all your favourite anime characters as soon as you arrive at the Vancouver Convention Centre, including everything from Dragon Ball Z to One Piece to Kill la Kill. You’ll be inspired to dress up yourself when you check out the huge cosplay contest.

Attendees at the event will be treated to a massive selection of anime-themed art, apparel, and paraphernalia. Figurines, hats, posters, keychains, and bags can often be found in the exhibition hall.

The three-day festival also boasts a variety of exciting panels to see with your fellow anime aficionados.

Highlights of Anirevo Summer 2022 include autograph and photo booth opportunities, special screenings, live comedy shows, an anime speedtune gameshow, a vocal master challenge, and more.

Special guests throughout the Anime Revolution weekend include Toru Furuya (Tuxedo Mask in Sailor Moon, Amuro Ray in Mobile Suit Gundam), Cathy Weseluk (Near in Death Note, Yuma Kuga in World Trigger), and a virtual panel with Katsuyuki Konishi (Tengen Uzui in Demon Slayer, Shuhei Hisagi in BLEACH).

When: July 29 to 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre – West — 1055 Canada Place

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online