Mark your calendars, folks: it’s once again time for the annual Powell Street Festival.

The beloved Vancouver street fest celebrating all things Japanese-Canadian is returning this July for its 46th year.

Taking place at Oppenheimer Park and the Paueru Gai (the Powell Street area, and Vancouver’s historical Japanese neighbourhood), this year will be a fully in-person, live event – something we’ve sorely missed over the last two years.

The festival, which is one of the longest-running community arts festivals in Canada, is a jam-packed weekend celebrating Japanese-Canadian culture, food, and art.

There will be musical and theatre performances, a marketplace with local wares, plus some incredible festival foods to feast on.

Expect to find traditional Japanese food, festival food, comforting community cuisine, sweets, refreshing treats, and more.

Some participating food vendors at this year’s event include Artisan Sake Maker, Coconama Chocolate, ICHIYO’s Matcha Bar, JAPADOG, Potato San, Teppan Yaro, and Wakwak Burger.

The Powell Street Festival will take place on Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31 from 11:30 am to 7 pm.

Where: Oppenheimer Park and Paueru Gai (Powell Street area), Vancouver

