20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: December 4 to 11
Though the year may be winding down, the fun is just starting to ramp up! Here are 20 fantastic things to do around Metro Vancouver from December 4 to 10.
Check out PNE Winter Fair, Fleurs de Villes Noël, and more.
PNE Winter Fair
What: PNE’s popular Winter Fair returns this December with holiday-themed food and drinks, light displays, live entertainment, and more.
The most unique winter fair in BC is presented by BCAA and will run from December 8, 9, and 14 to 23. Guests can even look forward to twice-nightly performances of the Nutcracker On Ice at the Pacific Coliseum.
When: December 8, 9, and 14 to 23, 2023
Time: 4 to 10 pm
Where: Hastings Park – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Cost: PNE Winter Fair tickets are $19-$25 in advance; purchase online. Group rates and BCAA discounted tickets are also available.
Liven UP – Coal Harbour
What: Liven UP – Coal Harbour is a new, free, family-friendly activation that brings magic and meaning to the seawall in December. The monthlong event will see lighting installations, artists, musicians, and storytellers showcased along a stunning walk from Canada Place to Cardero Park. Make sure to visit the Harbour Green Stage & Bar for great live entertainment and delicious refreshments.
According to organizers, Liven UP will not only entertain and create a sense of wonder, but it will also bring people together to share experiences and connect with cultural groups that have helped shape Vancouver.
When: December 1 to 30, 2023. Live activations every Friday and Saturday night
Times: Lighting is available all day and performances on Friday and Saturday nights from 5 to 10 pm
Where: Coal Harbour seawall from Canada Place – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver to Cardero Park – 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Underground Comedy Club
What: Underground Comedy Club is a New York-style speakeasy located in the heart of Gastown that provides laughs from Wednesday to Saturday below the Brick Lane Restaurant. Treat yourself to a curated lineup of comics, including local favourites and touring performers, as well as food and drinks.
When: Shows from Wednesday to Saturday
Time: Various times
Where: 120 Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online
Holiday Shop at The Polygon Gallery
What: Festive season is just around the corner, and The Polygon Gallery is making sure that your holidays are ready to shine bright.
The vibrant public art institution in North Vancouver is hosting its annual Holiday Shop until January 7. Visitors to the Gallery’s main floor throughout the season will discover a huge selection of unique gifts by independent makers and artists.
When: Now until January 7, 2024 (Closed Monday and Tuesday)
Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday), 10 am to 9 pm (Thursday)
Where: The Polygon Gallery — 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver
Cost: Free
Sunday Funday’s at Parker Rooftop
What: Parker Rooftop is ready to help you make the most of your weekends with Sunday Fundays, with acclaimed live entertainment set against the backdrop of English Bay.
Whether you’re looking for delicious food and cocktails, a chance to socialize, or the best in local music starting at 7 pm, Parker Rooftop has you covered. Plus, there’s an all-day happy hour from 3 to 11 pm in the heated and covered patio or opulent dining room.
When: Every Sunday
Time: Open at 3 pm with music happening from 7 to 10 pm
Where: Parker Rooftop – 1379 Howe Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free, but reservations are recommended. Reserve online
Skate Plaza at The Shipyards
What: The City of North Vancouver’s free Shipyards Skate Plaza is now open, and skaters of all ages can glide on the approximately 12,000 sq ft surface daily from 1 to 8 pm. Fun can be had no matter the weather – the Shipyards Skate Plaza is covered by a retractable roof.
When: Now until March 31, 2024
Time: 1 to 8 pm
Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver
Admission: FREE. Skate rentals are available for $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)
Canada Women’s National Soccer Team versus Australia: Christine Sinclair farewell match
What: Soccer fans across British Columbia are showing their support for a legend as Christine Sinclair gets set to play her final game with the Canadian women’s national soccer team. When Canada takes on Australia on December 5, it will be the last time that Sinclair suits up for her country on the international stage.
There will be several tributes to the legendary striker throughout the night. One of the major ones we already know about is BC Place changing its name to Christine Sinclair Place for one day on December 5. It has also been revealed that there will be exclusive food and drink options and much more, all dedicated to Sinclair.
When: December 5, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
Olive & Piper Holiday Pop-Up
What: Vancouver-based online jewelry boutique Olive & Piper is hosting a one-day-only Holiday Pop-Up with exclusive deals, complimentary sips from Anh and Chi x Powell Brewery, and a free photo booth by Dang Good Booths.
Discover several Vancouver small businesses like MIFA, 6th Scent Candles and The Good Chocolatier. The first 50 purchases will also receive a complimentary Olive & Piper tote bag.
When: December 6, 2023
Time: 4 to 8 pm
Where: 343 Railway Street, Unit 401, press buzzer #401
Tickets: Free, purchase online
Vegan Holiday Night Market
What: The Vegan Holiday Night Market is officially back this season, and it’s the perfect place to catch up with your vegan pals for a night out.
There will be a ton of food trucks, brands, and booths to explore inside and outside the newly revamped Waldorf Hotel. Outside, there will be a heated outdoor eating area that’s both pet- and kid-friendly.
When: December 7, 2023
Time: 6 to 10 pm
Where: Waldorf Hotel — 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $2 donation at the door. You can also donate canned goods, pet food, warm clothing or clean bedding.
Steveston Christmas Dog Parade
What: Your favourite canine companions don’t have to feel left out of the festive fun this holiday season, thanks to the Steveston Christmas Dog Parade.
Dozens of paw-dorable dogs and puppies will dress up in holiday attire and parade along Imperial Landing on Sunday, December 10.
The event starts at 10:30 am at Phoenix Pond bridge arch and ends at the Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site, where there is more seasonal fun for the community to enjoy.
When: December 10, 2023
Time: 10:30 am start
Where: Starts at Phoenix Pond bridge arch and ends at the Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site
Cost: Free
Sinbad at Metro Theatre
What: Metro Theatre presents Sinbad, a traditional English Pantomime by Ellie King. Cheer on the heroes and boo the baddies in this holiday tradition filled with hilarious comedy and rousing musical moments.
When: December 7 to 30, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Metro Theatre – 1370 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver
Cost: Various prices, purchase online
Make It! The Handmade Revolution
What: Make It! returns to the PNE Forum for four days from December 7 to 10. The popular handmade market will showcase over 250 local brands and makers, with unique items perfect for gifting to loved ones as well as treating yourself.
When: December 7 to 10, 2023
Time: 5 to 9 pm (Thursday), 11 am to 9 pm (Friday), 10 am to 6 pm (Saturday), and 11 am to 5 pm (Sunday)
Where: PNE Forum – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $12; purchase online here. Kids 12 and under are free
Ballet BC presents Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s Nutcracker
What: The holiday season has arrived, and we’re excited that the Royal Winnipeg Ballet is bringing its distinctly Canadian retelling of Nutcracker to Vancouver’s Centre for the Performing Arts from December 7 to 10.
With 40 dancers, 250 costumes, and Tchaikovsky’s iconic score to be wowed by during the performance, it truly is a masterful, opulent holiday display.
When: December 7 to 10, 2023
Time: 6:30 pm (plus 1 pm on Saturday and 4:30 pm on Sunday)
Where: The Centre for the Performing Arts — 777 Homer Street, Vancouver
Cost: From $35, available online
Studio Ghibli Forever!
What: Vancouver International Film Festival is presenting Studio Ghibli Forever! in December for film lovers to enjoy. The celebration at VIFF Centre – Vancity Theatre includes four Studio Ghibli films, including animated masterpieces and cult classics by the Koganei, Tokyo-based company.
Isabel Leong’s Studio Ghibli Orchestra, a big band (18-piece) jazz group, will also play the music of Ghibli’s composer-in-chief, Joe Hisaishi, in a special event on December 10.
When: December 10 to 20, 2023
Time: Various times. See the full schedule online.
Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Fleurs de Villes Noël
What: The fifth annual Fleurs de Villes Noël is happening in Vancouver from December 8 to 17. The stunning activation creates a “floral art trail” that decorates Vancouver’s downtown core with some of the city’s top florists and local businesses. In total, there will be 40 unique festive art displays to discover
When: December 8 to 17, 2023
Where: Various locations in Downtown Vancouver
Cost: Free
Holiday Comedy Rumble
What: The Comedy Department presents candy cane chaos and mistletoe mayhem in their holiday comedy offering! The North Pole’s top three elves face off in a hilarious Christmas competition. Who will get to bring joy to children all over the world? The audience will decide with their suggestions and votes.
When: December 9, 16 and 23, 2023 (Vancouver), December 19 to 21, 2023 (Coquitlam)
Time: 7:30 pm and 9 pm (Vancouver), 7:30 pm plus a 3 pm matinee on December 21 (Coquitlam)
Where: The Show Cellar – 1755 Davie Street, Vancouver; Evergreen Cultural Centre – 1205 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Kitsmas
What: The magic of the holidays has arrived in Kitsilano as the West 4th Business Improvement Association (BIA) is hosting Kitsmas from December 8 to 10. You can grab a hot chocolate, check out the festive decorations and mistletoe, and even send letters directly to the North Pole.
Get into the spirit of the season with holiday shopping parties at participating businesses, with bubbly, treats, gift ideas and more. Then snap a holiday photo at The Happy Photo Bus at the Maple Plaza on Saturday, December 9, from 11 am to 4 pm (a free photographer will be onsite from 11 am to 1:30 pm, so book your spot online). Friends, family and pets are welcome.
There will also be a Kids’ Craft area, Kitsmas Cookies, and hot drinks from Nuttea to enjoy at the Maple Plaza at Maple Street and 4th Avenue on December 9 from 11 am to 4 pm.
When: December 8 to 10, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations on West 4th. Photobus located at Maple Street and 4th Avenue
Cost: Free
Dockside Happy Hour with Harbour Cruises
What: What’s better than Happy Hour? How about Happy Hour floating by the water with stunning park and water views, a delightful festive atmosphere, and the perfect blend of tasty drinks.
Harbour Cruises is serving up a magical holiday experience every Friday and Saturday until December 23, with 50 percent off select bottles of wine, $8 1oz highballs, and chilled beers from just $6 to $8. Light bites will also be available to complement the festive vibes.
When: Every Friday and Saturday until December 23. 2023
Time: 5 to 8 pm
Where: Harbour Cruises – 501 Denman Street, Vancouver
Reservations: Book online
Tits The Season!
What: Tits the Season! by Helvetica Productions at the Rio Theatre is an over-the-top festive extravaganza featuring the city’s best drag, burlesque, circus, and variety performers. There are three shows hosted by Miss Kiss and headlined by Jaymes Mansfield from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 and All Stars 8.
Other acts that will bring the holiday cheer to the stage include Jessabelle Thunder, Ariel Helvetica, former Miss Exotic World Indigo Blue, Enby 6’s Kara Juku, Brent Ray Fraser, the Quantum Roller duo, Lynx Chase of Virago Nation, and more.
When: December 9, 2023
Time: 6 pm (early show), 10 pm (late show)
Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver
Cost: Various prices with VIP tickets available; purchase online
Pottery Sale by the West End Pottery Club
What: Discover handcrafted pottery from over 20 ceramic artists making pottery in the West End. With a wide range of styles and techniques, the West End Pottery Club has something for everyone on your list as you shop local this holiday season. Don’t forget to pick up something for yourself at the sale.
When: December 9 and 10, 2023
Time: 10 am to 4 pm
Where: Barclay Room at the West End Community Centre — 870 Denman Street
Admission: Free