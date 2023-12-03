20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: December 4 to 11

What: Liven UP – Coal Harbour is a new, free, family-friendly activation that brings magic and meaning to the seawall in December. The monthlong event will see lighting installations, artists, musicians, and storytellers showcased along a stunning walk from Canada Place to Cardero Park. Make sure to visit the Harbour Green Stage & Bar for great live entertainment and delicious refreshments.

According to organizers, Liven UP will not only entertain and create a sense of wonder, but it will also bring people together to share experiences and connect with cultural groups that have helped shape Vancouver.

When: December 1 to 30, 2023. Live activations every Friday and Saturday night

Times: Lighting is available all day and performances on Friday and Saturday nights from 5 to 10 pm

Where: Coal Harbour seawall from Canada Place – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver to Cardero Park – 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Underground Comedy Club is a New York-style speakeasy located in the heart of Gastown that provides laughs from Wednesday to Saturday below the Brick Lane Restaurant. Treat yourself to a curated lineup of comics, including local favourites and touring performers, as well as food and drinks.

When: Shows from Wednesday to Saturday

Time: Various times

Where: 120 Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online

What: Festive season is just around the corner, and The Polygon Gallery is making sure that your holidays are ready to shine bright.

The vibrant public art institution in North Vancouver is hosting its annual Holiday Shop until January 7. Visitors to the Gallery’s main floor throughout the season will discover a huge selection of unique gifts by independent makers and artists.

When: Now until January 7, 2024 (Closed Monday and Tuesday)

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday), 10 am to 9 pm (Thursday)

Where: The Polygon Gallery — 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Parker Rooftop is ready to help you make the most of your weekends with Sunday Fundays, with acclaimed live entertainment set against the backdrop of English Bay.

Whether you’re looking for delicious food and cocktails, a chance to socialize, or the best in local music starting at 7 pm, Parker Rooftop has you covered. Plus, there’s an all-day happy hour from 3 to 11 pm in the heated and covered patio or opulent dining room.

When: Every Sunday

Time: Open at 3 pm with music happening from 7 to 10 pm

Where: Parker Rooftop – 1379 Howe Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free, but reservations are recommended. Reserve online

What: The City of North Vancouver’s free Shipyards Skate Plaza is now open, and skaters of all ages can glide on the approximately 12,000 sq ft surface daily from 1 to 8 pm. Fun can be had no matter the weather – the Shipyards Skate Plaza is covered by a retractable roof.

When: Now until March 31, 2024

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: FREE. Skate rentals are available for $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)

What: Soccer fans across British Columbia are showing their support for a legend as Christine Sinclair gets set to play her final game with the Canadian women’s national soccer team. When Canada takes on Australia on December 5, it will be the last time that Sinclair suits up for her country on the international stage.

There will be several tributes to the legendary striker throughout the night. One of the major ones we already know about is BC Place changing its name to Christine Sinclair Place for one day on December 5. It has also been revealed that there will be exclusive food and drink options and much more, all dedicated to Sinclair.

When: December 5, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Vancouver-based online jewelry boutique Olive & Piper is hosting a one-day-only Holiday Pop-Up with exclusive deals, complimentary sips from Anh and Chi x Powell Brewery, and a free photo booth by Dang Good Booths.

Discover several Vancouver small businesses like MIFA, 6th Scent Candles and The Good Chocolatier. The first 50 purchases will also receive a complimentary Olive & Piper tote bag.

When: December 6, 2023

Time: 4 to 8 pm

Where: 343 Railway Street, Unit 401, press buzzer #401

Tickets: Free, purchase online

What: The Vegan Holiday Night Market is officially back this season, and it’s the perfect place to catch up with your vegan pals for a night out.

There will be a ton of food trucks, brands, and booths to explore inside and outside the newly revamped Waldorf Hotel. Outside, there will be a heated outdoor eating area that’s both pet- and kid-friendly.

When: December 7, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Waldorf Hotel — 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $2 donation at the door. You can also donate canned goods, pet food, warm clothing or clean bedding.

What: Your favourite canine companions don’t have to feel left out of the festive fun this holiday season, thanks to the Steveston Christmas Dog Parade.

Dozens of paw-dorable dogs and puppies will dress up in holiday attire and parade along Imperial Landing on Sunday, December 10.

The event starts at 10:30 am at Phoenix Pond bridge arch and ends at the Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site, where there is more seasonal fun for the community to enjoy.

When: December 10, 2023

Time: 10:30 am start

Where: Starts at Phoenix Pond bridge arch and ends at the Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site

Cost: Free

What: Metro Theatre presents Sinbad, a traditional English Pantomime by Ellie King. Cheer on the heroes and boo the baddies in this holiday tradition filled with hilarious comedy and rousing musical moments.

When: December 7 to 30, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Metro Theatre – 1370 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Make It! returns to the PNE Forum for four days from December 7 to 10. The popular handmade market will showcase over 250 local brands and makers, with unique items perfect for gifting to loved ones as well as treating yourself.

When: December 7 to 10, 2023

Time: 5 to 9 pm (Thursday), 11 am to 9 pm (Friday), 10 am to 6 pm (Saturday), and 11 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: PNE Forum – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $12; purchase online here. Kids 12 and under are free