Massive Christmas light display has taken over this Metro Vancouver home

A stunning Christmas lights display has returned to a Burnaby home for December, and organizers invite everyone to drive by for a look while supporting an important cause.

The DuPlessis family, located near the intersection of Lougheed and Brighton close to Costco, goes all-out with their annual holiday display.

According to Joel DuPlessis, the family has been working many long days and nights to bring this year’s display to life.

What to expect at the DuPlessis Christmas lights display

“The bright new pixel wall is finally up and running, which brings a whole new palette of colour and makes this year’s display just pop, said Joel in an email to Daily Hive. “There are several new characters for you to discover and enjoy among all of the other whimsical items, which include the 23-foot tree, Griswold roof, inflatables, snowmen, soldiers, trees, tropical characters, and so much more.

“Each has been placed carefully throughout our yard to create a must-see spectacle of lights and sound.”

DuPlessis has been creating a holiday display since he was 16 years old. “I like the challenge, and I love to create and build things,” said DuPlessis. “Plus, my family and friends support me and help as much as they can.”

The entire Christmas display at 8222 Burnlake Drive is synchronized to music as a 12-minute show. You can turn the dial on your radio in your car to HoHoHo Radio at 92.3 FM.

The DuPlessis Christmas lights display is in support of a great cause

It is also the 25th year that the DuPlessis family is supporting the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. Donations can be given onsite via the drop box and QR code link or through the link on the event’s website.

“It has become a tradition for many to drive by daily and enjoy the lights. So if my efforts can make Christmas special and become a part of a tradition, then I have done my part.”

When: December 1, 2023 to January 2, 2024,

Time: Nightly from 4:30 pm to 12 am

Where: 8222 Burnlake Drive, Burnaby

Cost: Free. Donations encouraged to BC Children’s Hospital Foundation