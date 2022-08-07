20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: August 8 to 14

Summertime is just packed with fun events in and around Vancouver, and this week is no exception!

Do yourself a favour and check out these 20 fantastic events around the city from August 8 to 14, including Movies on the Mountain, Fruit Beer Festival, John Mulaney, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: Fruit Beer Fest, taking place on Saturday, August 13 at Swangard Stadium, features live entertainment, a marketplace area with vendors, food trucks, and delicious drinks.

Over 30 breweries have already been announced for Fruit Beer Fest, including local faves like 33 Acres Brewing, Container Brewing, Field House Brewing, Another Beer Co., House of Funk Brewing, Superflux, and Studio Brewing, including Vermont’s Hill Farmstead Brewery, Seattle’s MIRAGE and Fair Isle Brewing, and New York’s Equilibrium Brewery. More are being added in the lead-up to the big day.

The festival is being put on by West Craft Beer Supply, organizers of the popular Hopwired Festival.

When: August 13, 2022

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Tickets: $69.99 plus GST and Eco Fee, available online

What: Enjoy a one-of-a-kind outdoor movie experience at Grouse Mountain this summer! Watch screenings of The Princess Bride and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone with stunning views of the Cascade Mountain Range on select Friday nights in August.

When: Select Fridays until August 26, 2022

Time: Movies will start at sunset, times may vary (approx. 9:00 pm)

Where: Grouse Mountain (Altitudes Bistro) – 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver

Tickets/Admissions: $25 Sunset Rate after 7 pm (online offer only); $69 for full-day Mountain Admission tickets; $59 for full-day Local Mountain Admission tickets. Purchase online

What: Music on Main’s free Summer Pop-Up Concerts ranges from classical string quartets to choirs and music from around the world. Pack a picnic and enjoy the outdoor performances by talented local musicians at Mount Pleasant Park.

When: August 9 to 12 and August 16 to 18, 2022

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: Mount Pleasant Park – West 16th Avenue at Ontario Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Chilliwack Sunflower Festival draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year and is run by the same organizers who host the Chilliwack Tulip Festival.

Attendees will be able to stroll over three kilometres of pathways and discover 50 varieties of sunflowers planted in three display gardens. There will also be plenty of chances to grab an Insta-worthy photo. Photo props are spread around the site including an operational windmill, three vintage bicycles, and a 1950s Morris convertible.

When: August 10 to September 5, 2022

Time: Various time slots per day

Where: 41310 Royalwood Drive, Chilliwack

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Vancouver Queer Film Festival is Western Canada’s largest queer arts event, and is returning for its 34th edition in August with a creative theme of “Make It Yours.”

This year’s festival will showcase 97 films from 20 countries through in-person and on-demand screenings. There will also be post-screening Q&As with filmmakers, industry and community workshops, and more to experience.

When: August 11 to 21, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Venues across Vancouver and online screenings

Tickets and Passes: In-person and video-on-demand are available online

What: Vancouver Civic Theatres is hosting free guided tours of the historic Orpheum theatre this summer. The event is presented in partnership with the Downtown Vancouver BIA and the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame and will be sure to delight music fans, architecture enthusiasts, and history buffs.

When: Various dates until September 24, 2022

Time: 11 am

Where: Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: John Mulaney is a two-time Emmy Award-winning actor, writer, and comedian.

In 2018, Mulaney travelled the United States with his sold-out Kid Gorgeous tour, which was later released as a Netflix special and won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special. He’s also played roles in the hit Netflix series Big Mouth, as well as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

When: August 10 and 11, 2022

Time: 7 and 9:30 pm (Wednesday), 7 pm (Thursday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $77.50 to $89.50, purchase online

What: A tale as old as time is being turned into a new immersive cocktail adventure at the Vancouver Alpen Club: Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience.

Explore Beast’s castle and meet his servants who have become household objects, then witness as he swaps Maurice as a prisoner for Belle. Can you solve the riddles and challenges to lift the curse that has been placed upon Beast and his servants so that everyone can live happily ever after?

Along the way, you’ll have the opportunity to create your own delicious bespoke-themed cocktails in this escape room, theatre show, and adventure all blended into one.

When: August 10 to November 6, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: The Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) – 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person; purchase online

What: The Polygon Gallery’s Deckchair Cinema, hosted in partnership with the City of North Vancouver, is open-air film series that will also feature music, DJs, and special guests each week.

Attendees are invited to bring blankets and low chairs to the film screenings on Cates Deck in front of The Polygon Gallery. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis and films begin at sundown. Entry is by donation.

When: Every Thursday until August 11, 2022

Time: Music and concession open at 7 pm, screenings begin at sundown

Where: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: The inaugural Ambleside Music Festival, presented by GSL Group, will take place from August 12 to 14 at Ambleside Park in West Vancouver and boasts two stages packed with international stars and local favourites.

Headliners for the seaside celebration of music include punk rock legends The Offspring, beloved BC indie rockers Mother Mother, JUNO Award-winning pop-rock band Marianas Trench, and JUNO Award-winning indie-pop group Walk Off The Earth.

When: August 12 to 14

Where: Ambleside Park — West Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: The 2022 Odlum Brown VanOpen, a Tennis Canada Event, is the largest and most celebrated Men’s and Women’s professional tennis tournament in Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest. This year’s competitors include the 2013 Odlum Brown VanOpen men’s singles champion and the 2014 Wimbledon doubles champion Vasek Pospisil of Canada.

When: August 13 to 21, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Hollyburn Country Club – 950 Cross Creek Road, West Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Comedian, TV personality, podcast host and bestselling author Chelsea Handler is performing two shows at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

Handler is acclaimed for her seven years as host of E!’s top-rated Chelsea Lately, her documentary series Chelsea Does, and her Netflix talk show, Chelsea. She has written six best-selling books, five of which topped the New York Times Bestseller list.

When: August 12, 2022

Time: 6 pm and 9 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Playa Patrón is bringing the heat, sounds, and flavours of Mexico to Vancouver’s Plaza of Nations, featuring a daytime brunch experience as well as a nighttime party, complete with a DJ playing deep tropical house and hand-crafted Patron cocktails.

The vibe is the magic of Tulum beach – the hip and beautiful Mexican beach-side town known for its incredible food and historic Mayan ruins – and the menu will feature creative takes on the classic Paloma cocktail and Patron summer drinks.

When: August 11 to 14, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Plaza of Nations, 750 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: From $25; Available online now

What: Get your blankets and favourite snacks ready, because outdoor movies with Fresh Air Cinema and Evo Car Share in Stanley Park are returning this summer. Hundreds of people will gather every Tuesday on the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach to watch Hollywood hits and family favourites on the giant four-storey inflatable movie screen

When: Every Tuesday until August 23, 2022

Time: 8 to 11 pm, screenings begin at dusk

Where: Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach – 8502 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free, VIP seating available online

What: From August 5 to 14, New West will come alive with rainbows and activities for everyone to enjoy. Pride Week will wrap up with the Pride Street Party, where Columbia Street will be closed to traffic, and instead will play home to three stages full of live entertainment, a children’s area, vendors and food trucks, and multiple beer gardens

New West Pride will also be joined by Last Door Recovery Society’s Untoxicated Event this year.

When: August 13, 2022

Time: 3 to 8 pm

Where: Columbia Street, New Westminster

Admission: Free

What: Chilliwack Corn Maze, a popular creation by Greendale Acres in partnership with Science World, is a massive 12-acre experience featuring a gigantic T-Rex alongside a colossal chicken.

Visitors must complete 12 T.rex-themed questions curated by Science World in order to escape. Maze-goers can tackle the family-friendly short maze, which takes approximately 15-20 minutes, or opt for the more challenging maze which takes 30-40 minutes to finish.

When: August 13 to October 31, 2022

Time: Various times. Check opening hours online

Where: Greendale Acres – 41905 Yale Road West, Chilliwack

Tickets: $16 pre-booked online or $18 on-site, ages 2 and under and over 75 years are free.

What: This summer will see the first annual BC Dumpling Festival, going down at Coquitlam’s Town Centre Park.

Presented by the Asian Impact Society, the event will take place on August 13 and will feature live entertainment, activities, a beer garden, and a huge range of local food and beverage vendors. There will also be a dumpling competition.

When: August 13, 2022

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Coquitlam Town Centre Park, 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Admission: Free

What: Japan Market returns to the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza with over 70 unique vendors, delicious food trucks, Japanese-themed merchandise, crafts and art, and more for the whole family.

When: August 13, 2022

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $4, purchase online. Youth and children 16 years and under are free to enter.

What: Rose & Thorn: Where Fashion Meets Fun presented by the Downtown Vancouver BIA is an inclusive showcase of diverse local designers and iconic downtown retailers. And there’s much more than couture on display.

Guests will also be treated to some excellent live entertainment at the Downtown Vancouver Fashion Show, including Drag by Thanks Jem, Vogue and Ballroom by Van Vogue Jam, music by Sadé Awele, and a dance performance by Brotha Jason and Tony Ramirez.

When: August 12, 2022

Time: 5 to 8 pm

Where: Robson Square – 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Acclaimed writer and historian Aaron Chapman and former Clark Park gang members Bradley Bennett and Danny “Mouse” Williamson lead a walking tour exploring East Vancouver’s gang history of the 1970s. Guests will discover how one of the VPD’s top undercover units faced one of the city’s most infamous street gangs.

When: August 13 and 14, 2022

Time: 11 am and 3 pm

Where: Meet at the park entrance on the corner of Commercial Drive and East 14th Ave.

Cost: $32 plus GST, purchase online

What: Red Truck Beer Company’s Truck Stop Concert Series will see the brewery located at 295 East 1st Avenue hosting a lineup of diverse local and international talent. On August 13, enjoy performances by headliner Sammy Rae & The Friends along with Rich Aucoin, Shawnee Kish, Alex Little & The Suspicious Minds, and Good Goin’.

When: August 13, 2022

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Red Truck Beer Company, 295 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $50 plus fees. Available online