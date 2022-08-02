Meet Me At The Barre

The GRAPEST Drag Show on Earth (Because it's at a winery, get it?)

Strike a pose, there’s nothing to it!

Fashion fans will want to head down to Robson Square on Friday, August 12 for Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association (DVBIA)’s free outdoor fashion show.

Rose & Thorn: Where Fashion Meets Fun is an inclusive showcase of diverse local designers and iconic downtown Vancouver retailers. And there’s much more than couture on display.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Downtown Vancouver (@downtownvan)

The event starts at 5 pm and guests are encouraged to arrive early to snag one of the limited first-come-first-served seating. There will also be standing room available at Robson Square.

You’ll want to make sure you have a good view to see the latest designs from the top local creators and brands, including:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oge Ajibe (@ogeajibe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lav + Kush • Loungewear (@lavandkush)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dipt®️ Kicks est.2000 (@diptvancity)

Suki Hair Salons is providing designers with hair services for their Rose & Thorn models.

Guests will also be treated to some excellent live entertainment at the Downtown Vancouver Fashion Show, including Drag by Thanks Jem, Vogue and Ballroom by Van Vogue Jam, music by Sadé Awele, and a dance performance by Brotha Jason and Tony Ramirez.

And if you’re feeling ready to strut your stuff, enter the Walk the Runway contest. Attendees with the best runway walk could win a variety of prizes from Vancouver retailers.

When: August 12, 2022

Time: 5 to 8 pm

Where: Robson Square – 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free