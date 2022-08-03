Chilliwack Sunflower Festival, one of the Lower Mainland’s most popular floral celebrations, is returning to the Fraser Valley this month.

The beloved summer event is opening for its fifth consecutive year on Wednesday, August 10 at 41310 Royalwood Drive, and sunflower lovers won’t want to miss the awe-inspiring natural beauties.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chilliwack Sunflower Festival (@chilliwacksunflowerfest)

The massive outdoor event draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year and is run by the same organizers who host the Chilliwack Tulip Festival.

Attendees will be able to stroll over three kilometres of pathways and discover 50 varieties of sunflowers planted in three display gardens.

There will also be 50 varieties of dahlias, eight varieties of gladiolas, and a large bed of zinnias and cosmos to see during your visit.

The sunflowers are planted in stages so that the floral giants can be enjoyed throughout the season in various locations on site. Organizers say that between five and eight acres will be in full bloom at all times, depending on weather conditions.

There will also be plenty of chances to grab an Insta-worthy photo. Photo props are spread around the site including an operational windmill, three vintage bicycles and a 1950s Morris convertible.

Visitors can also snap a pic in a horse carriage, on one of the seven swing sets, a three-wheeled Harley-Davidson motorcycle, and the 1965 Airstream trailer.

Other popular returning features include lawn games, U-pick sunflowers, and a field-side store where you can purchase fresh-cut and potted sunflowers, souvenirs, and ice cream.

And after you’ve worked up an appetite from all your exploring, stop by the local food truck that will be on-site daily. There will even be two on weekend to make sure you’re fully fueled for the flowers.

Tickets and season passes for Chilliwack Sunflower Festival are now available online. The fields will remain open until Labour Day.

When: August 10 to September 5, 2022

Time: Various time slots per day

Where: 41310 Royalwood Drive, Chilliwack

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

With files from Vincent Plana