5 can't-miss highlights of the 2022 Vancouver Mural Festival

Vancouver’s largest public art festival, the 2022 Vancouver Mural Fest (VMF), kicks off its seventh anniversary this week, and there is lots for everyone to see and do.

Beginning on August 4 and running for 11 jam-packed days, the festival includes a lineup of over 150 visual and performing artists creating unique art and interactive experiences.

There are also plenty of exciting events to check out, including daily block parties, fascinating mural tours, and illuminating public talks.

With so many activities to discover, how do you know what to do first?

We’ve got you covered with your latest rundown of five can’t-miss highlights of VMF 2022, so call up your friends, download the VMF MOBILE APP, and get ready to get your art on around the city!

After you have finished exploring the new artworks at VMF 2022, keep the party going by visiting the hub of VMF 2022: City Centre. The Mount Pleasant landmark has been transformed into a community space for art and social connection and will be a hopping spot throughout the first 10 days of the festival.

City Centre will showcase free, all-ages, outdoor entertainment daily, including live music and DJs, dance and drag, children’s activities, and more. There will also be licensed bars, food trucks, and more at the iconic venue.

When: August 4 to 13, 2022

Time: Weeknights from 5 to 9:30 pm, weekend hours vary

Where: City Centre – 2111 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

With over 300 murals across the city to explore, a guided walking mural tour is a great way to learn more about the artists and stories behind the giant artworks. There are now eight tours you can go on through seven neighbourhoods including Mount Pleasant, Cambie Village, Downtown, West End, Strathcona, Marpole and River District. VMF Mural Tours are provided by Vancouver DeTours and Curated Tastes.

When: Daily from August 4 to 14, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various neighbourhoods

Cost: By donation

VMF 2022 is your opportunity to meet some of Vancouver’s talented makers and creators at the City Centre Artist Lodge. Painters, photographers, ceramists, jewellers, and more will open their doors during the two festival weekends for guests to explore and purchase art.

When: August 5, 6, 7, 12, and 13, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: City Centre – 2111 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Dive deeper into the art of murals, curation and more with VMF’s series of free public talks. Highlights include The Creative’s Guide panel talk at Herschel’s Flagship store in Gastown on August 4, the 2022 Curators’ Talk at Fox Cabaret on August 9, and Murals Without Walls, an online discussion on August 12 featuring the artists and community members of the second year of the collaborative project.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: VMF wraps up its 2022 festival with an all-day, all-ages celebration spanning two blocks of Granville Street. Presented in collaboration with the Downtown Vancouver BIA, the free street party features two stages, live music, drag performances, roving entertainers, performers, children’s activities, a bar and food vendors, and more.

When: August 14, 2022

Time: 1 to 7 pm

Where: Granville Street between Helmcken Street and Smithe Street

Cost: Free

When: August 4 to 14, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of the 2022 Vancouver Mural Festival