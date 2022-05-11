Escape to the tropics at this tequila-infused beach club pop-up coming to Vancouver this summer.

Playa Patrón is bringing the heat, sounds, and flavours of Mexico to Vancouver’s Plaza of Nations, featuring a daytime brunch experience as well as a nighttime party, complete with a DJ playing deep tropical house and hand-crafted Patron cocktails.

The vibe is the magic of Tulum beach – the hip and beautiful Mexican beach-side town known for its incredible food and historic Mayan ruins – and the menu will feature creative takes on the classic Paloma cocktail and Patron summer drinks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrón Tequila (@patron)

Here’s what you can expect.

Playa Patrón by Day The three-course brunch, curated by well-regarded Tulum chef Cesar Castañeda, features a modern take on Mexican cuisine. Brunch will be paired with handcrafted Patrón Tequila cocktails set to the ambiance of deep tropical house music. Brunch starts at 12 pm and guests can spend up to four hours at the event. Playa Patrón Day Brunch tickets include a three-course meal and three standard-sized Patrón tequila cocktails or three non-alcoholic beverages along with the entry. If you want to buy more drinks, additional Patrón tequila cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase.

Playa Patrón by Evening From 5 pm to 11 pm, Thursday to Sunday, enjoy the beach club experience at Playa Patrón, featuring deep tropical house DJs. Tickets include a Patrón tequila welcome cocktail and entrance to the beach club experience, including opening and headline DJ sets. Mexican street food, more Patron tequila cocktails, and non-alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase.

The Playa Patron pop-up will be going down in four Canadian cities this summer, including Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and Montreal.

Playa Patrón

When: August 11 to 14

Where: Plaza of Nations, 750 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: From $25; Available online now

With files from Karen Doradea.