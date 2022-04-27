The first annual BC Dumpling Festival is coming to Coquitlam this summer
Good news for dumpling devotees.
This summer will see the first annual BC Dumpling Festival, going down at Coquitlam’s Town Centre Park.
Presented by the Asian Impact Society, the event will take place on August 13 and will feature live entertainment, activities, a beer garden, and a huge range of local food and beverage vendors. There will also be a dumpling competition.
According to the event website, “The idea for BC Dumpling Festival was sparked during COVID-19 when we saw a rise in anti-Asian hate and crime in our community.”
The festival will showcase different types of dumplings from all over the world and is a great chance to try all your favourites – as well as something new – all in one place.
“This festival is a celebration of the diverse community we live in and brings together families, friends, neighbours, community organizations and businesses from different cultures to share food, entertainment and laughter,” the website states.
No word yet on which vendors will be participating, but keep an eye on the event’s Instagram page for more announcements closer to the festival date.
BC Dumpling Festival
When: Saturday, August 13, from 11 am to 9 pm
Where: Coquitlam Town Centre Park, 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam
Tickets: Free