Ahoy there: Free maritime festival sails back into Richmond this month

Grab your sailor cap and strap on your floaties because one of Metro Vancouver’s largest nautical celebrations is returning this month.

The City of Richmond announced today that the popular Richmond Maritime Festival will take place on Saturday, August 20, and Sunday, August 21 at the Britannia Shipyards The National Historic Site in Steveston will host plenty of free activities for guests of all ages, including live entertainment, heritage boats, artisan and good vendors, and more. View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Richmond Events (@funrichmond) According to Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie, the maritime festival is a highlight on the city’s cultural calendar.

“We are thrilled to share this year’s festivities in person once more, providing new and returning visitors with a chance to learn about this region’s maritime history,” said Brodie in a release.

The 19th annual festival is open from 11 am to 6 pm each day on the eight-acre Brittania Shipyards, with no advance booking needed.

Attendees will want to discover the new themed areas where they can experience different aspects of sea-faring culture. The family-friendly activities include interactive performances by beloved puppets Rikki the Rat and his crew, interactive workshops, a family portrait sketch artist, fun water features, and heritage games.

Festival-goers can enjoy a variety of performers throughout the weekend including Tsatsu Stalqayu (Coastal Wolf Pack), the Irish Wakers, and Go Taiko. There will also be pop-up musical and storytelling acts by The Seabillys, the Cannery Mermaids, and more.

Artisans and immersive art installations will be set up throughout the shipyards, and costumed interpreters will welcome guests into the numerous historic buildings open to the public.

Make sure you swing by the docks to see the restored heritage vessels including the 1903 Providence sailing ship and 100-year-old SS Master tug boat.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their picnic baskets and blankets to the fest, though there will also be a variety of delicious food vendors on site to check out.

When: August 20 and 21, 2022

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Britannia Shipyards – 5180 Westwater Drive, Richmond

Admission: Free