20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: August 22 to 28

What: Get your blankets and favourite snacks ready, because outdoor movies with Fresh Air Cinema and Evo Car Share in Stanley Park are returning this summer. Hundreds of people will gather every Tuesday on the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach to watch Hollywood hits and family favourites on the giant four-storey inflatable movie screen. The final movie night is going to be particularly special as they are playing the film Grease in memory of Olivia Newton-John.

When: Every Tuesday until August 23, 2022

Time: 8 to 11 pm, screenings begin at dusk

Where: Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach – 8502 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free, VIP seating available online

What: Italian Day in Grandview Park will bring pizza, pasta, and partygoers together at Grandview Park on Commercial Drive.

The mini version of the beloved cultural street festival will feature everything that longtime attendees will enjoy, including live performances, all-ages activities, vendors, and of course, delicious food!

When: August 28, 2022

Time: 12 to 9 pm

Where: Grandview Park — 1657 Charles Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: LaSalle College Vancouver invites you to discover why hundreds of students choose them every year to pursue the career of their dreams.

Attend the free In-Person Open House on Saturday, August 27 from 10 am to 12 pm to learn about LaSalle College Vancouver’s different schools and the over 35 programs offered. It’s a great opportunity to connect with their passionate instructors and the college’s team. Plus you can explore the cutting-edge online and on-campus facilities and ask any questions you may have.

A virtual open house will also be offered on the same date and time, with attendees able to take a virtual campus tour, view program introductions, and meet program directors and the admissions team in several chat rooms. Online one-on-one consultations with one of LaSalle College Vancouver’s admissions advisors can also be scheduled.

When: August 27, 2022

Time: 10 am to 12 pm

Where: LaSalle College Vancouver — 2665 Renfrew Street, Vancouver, or online (link will be sent after registration)

Cost: Free

What: Theatre Under the Stars’ (TUTS) 2022 season and 81st year at the Malkin Bowl will feature stunning musical productions of Something Rotten! and We Will Rock You. The shows will run alternate evenings until August 27.

When: Now until August 27, 2022 (performances alternate evenings)

Time: 8 pm

Where: Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park – 610 Pipeline Road

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Chilliwack Sunflower Festival draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, and on Thursday, August 25, it will be hosting a special fundraiser in support of Ukraine.

All ticket sales purchased for that date will be donated to the Humanitarian Emergency Response Operations Society (HERO). HERO is a registered not-for-profit society in Canada and a registered charity in Ukraine that is 100% volunteer-operated to provide humanitarian aid, disaster relief, and emergency response support around the world. Additional support will also be raised for the Maple Hope Foundation, a registered Canadian non-profit raising money to support Ukraine.

Attendees will be able to stroll over three kilometres of pathways and discover 50 varieties of sunflowers planted in three display gardens. There will also be plenty of chances to grab an Insta-worthy photo. Photo props are spread around the site including an operational windmill, three vintage bicycles, and a 1950s Morris convertible.

When: Ukranian Day is on August 25. Festival is on until September 5, 2022

Time: Various time slots per day

Where: 41310 Royalwood Drive, Chilliwack

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The first annual Riverside Street Vibe in Vancouver’s River District features a variety of food trucks, market vendors, live music, and live art. There will also be face painting for the little ones to enjoy.

When: August 27, 2022

Time: 1 to 6 pm

Where: East Kent Avenue North, between Rivergrass Drive and Boundary Road, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The first Black Block Party, organized by community leader and activist takes place in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, also known as the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery

The free event features live performances by Black artists, artisan shopping and food vendors, an art installation, prizes, and more. There will be an open jam session where attendees can join in on the music-making. A short panel discussion with inspiring community speakers will also be held on the theme of taking up space and mental health.

When: August 27, 2022

Time: 1 to 9 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Granville Promenade 2022 What: Granville Promenade, presented by the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association, is happening every weekend in August in the Granville Entertainment District. This year’s outdoor festival is free to the public thanks to the support of community sponsor Telus Mobility. Attendees of Granville Promenade will enjoy live music, street entertainment, patios, art, and markets. DVBIA will also give away prizes from local businesses. Visitors will also want to check out Granville Promenade often as each day of the event will feature a different “theme” to discover. When: Every Saturday and Sunday in August

Time: 1 to 7 pm

Where: Granville Entertainment District – Granville Street between Smithe Street and Helmcken Street

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Whitecaps wrap up their August MLS schedule with a match against Nashville SC on August 27. Head down early for the pre-game Warmup at the Terry Fox Plaza, with live entertainment, food and drink specials, and more.

When: August 27, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Aiport is hosting an afternoon of treats, toys, pet portraits, and more for its first annual Puppy Piazza. Celebrate International Dog Day by getting a complimentary portrait with your puppy. Donations to the BCSPCA are also being accepted, though are not required. And Vancouver Pet Photography will be on-site to snap photos of you with your furry friend.

When: August 26, 2022

Time: 12 to 4 pm

Where: McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Airport — 1000-7899 Templeton Station Road

Admission: Free

What: Punjabi Market Live, is a family-friendly celebration being held in the parking lot behind Tim Hortons on Main Street and 49th Avenue. The outdoor event is part of the seventh annual Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts and will feature dance, food, music, fashion, and more.

When: August 28, 2022

Time: 2 to 6 pm

Where: Main Street and 49th Avenue in the parking lot behind Tim Hortons

Admission: Free

What: Rise-up, ’90s kids — the Backstreet Boys are coming to Vancouver for a larger-than-life performance this week as part of their DNA World Tour. The world tour comes two years after releasing the eponymous platinum album DNA in 2019.

A docu-series about the making of this Backstreet Boys tour will also be available on the band’s official YouTube channel.

When: August 24, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Come From Away is about the true story of a small town in Newfoundland that welcomed the world.

The musical of the extraordinary tale of 7,000 stranded passengers and the townspeople that opened their doors to them has won multiple awards, including a Tony, three Drama Desk Awards, and four Olivier Awards. Come From Away’s original Broadway cast recording was also nominated for a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

When: August 26 to 28, 2022

Time: 8 pm (Thursday to Saturday), 2 pm (Saturday), 2 pm and 7:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: BC Lions take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders on August 26 at BC Place. Fans will also want to check out the Backyard Block Party at Robson and Beatty and on Terry Fox Plaza to enjoy pre-game entertainment, food and drinks, and more.

When: August 26, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

Music on the Mountain What: Head to the Altitudes Sky Deck at Grouse Mountain every Sunday this summer to enjoy live music by local artists, plus drink specials. When: Every Sunday until September 4, 2022

Time: 6:30 pm-9 pm (Set 1: 6:30-7:30 pm/Set 2: 8 pm-9 pm)

Where: Grouse Mountain (Altitudes Bistro) – 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver

Tickets/Admissions: $25 Sunset Rate after 7 pm (online offer only); $69 for full-day Mountain Admission tickets; $59 for full-day Local Mountain Admission tickets. Purchase online

What: Pet-a-Palooza, the West Coast’s largest outdoor pet festival, will feature a 120-foot pool party, a drive-through window with a variety of delicious treats, and puppy-friendly yoga. Jean Huang and her dog Ou Zai will also be putting on an art show titled Chewed Up! An Art Show for Dogs, by a Dog.

The highlight of the event is the dog races, categories will include English bulldogs, French bulls, wieners, and corgis.

When: August 28, 2022

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: 1100 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Gastown Business Improvement Society hosts a community celebration featuring the Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra and an astounding Light Show as part of their Gastown Thursday Nights series. Everyone is invited to enjoy dinner at a neighbourhood restaurant and discover the local shops while taking in the live entertainment.

When: August 25, 2022

Time: 5 to 9:30 pm

Where: 1 Alexander Street, Gastown, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: FlyOver Canada at Canada Place is bringing passengers to some of the most iconic locations and natural wonders of the Rocky Mountains. Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies is an immersive and multi-sensory experience, and will spotlight the most isolated and untouched areas of the mountain range.

When: Now until September 25, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Canada, Vancouver, BC

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What: The Weeknd is coming to Vancouver as part of the After Hours Til Dawn tour of North America on August 23. Expect to hear a bunch of his biggest hits, including “Take My Breath” and “Blinding Lights”.

When: August 23, 2022

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online