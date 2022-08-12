"Come From Away" is "balm for the soul" for Canadian actors

Kristen Peace and Steffi Didomenicantonio have both performed in over 900 shows with the hit Broadway musical, Come From Away, and each time they get to step onstage is more thrilling than the last.

“I will never get tired of telling this story and I’m so grateful for the incredible journey I’ve had with the show so far,” said Didomenicantonio. “Come From Away is truly the gift that keeps on giving. It also makes me really proud to be Canadian.”

“The touring company hitting their 900th performance is an absolutely beautiful feat,” added Peace. “I am so happy and honoured that I was asked to join this wonderful company. We are having an absolute blast on this adventure.”

Vancouver audiences are invited to join Peace and Didomenicantonio when the cast of Broadway Across Canada’s Come From Away lands at Queen Elizabeth Theatre from August 16 to 28.

“We are offering everyone an open-armed invitation,” said Peace. “Come, sit, open your heart, open your mind and be reminded that kindness is free.”

Come From Away is about the true story of a small town in Newfoundland that welcomed the world. The extraordinary tale of 7,000 stranded passengers and the townspeople that opened their doors to them has won multiple awards, including a Tony, three Drama Desk Awards, and four Olivier Awards.

Peace and Didomenicantonio both began their journey with the show in 2017 when Canadian rehearsals began. Their life in the arts and onstage began much earlier, however.

“I knew from a very early age that I wanted to be an actor, explained Peace, whose credits include Rock of Ages, Go Dog Go, and Far Cry 5. “My parents were big fans of the arts and brought my sister and me to many plays and musicals as children. I got to experience a lot of wonderful shows and beautiful performances.”

Didomenicantonio, who was a Top 5 finalist on Season 4 of Canadian Idol and also appeared on Murdoch Mysteries and Letterkenny, doesn’t quite remember when she decided she wanted to be an actor but her mother does.

“My mom told me that one day when I was a very little girl, I turned around while watching TV and told her, ‘One day I’m gonna be in there!’ while pointing at the TV,” shared the Montreal-born, Ottawa-raised and Toronto-based actor. “My parents put me in acting, singing and dancing classes when I was 7 years old and that was it for me. I’ve never wanted to do anything else.”

Their life-long training is helpful for their performances in the acclaimed show, as every member of the cast plays multiple roles each night.

“Come From Away is such a unique show,” said Didomenicantonio. “We actually portray real-life people who really existed at the time the story is told and a lot of the script is verbatim from interviews that were taken on the 10th anniversary of 9/11 in Gander, NL.

“I play Janice Mosher, who is a mixture of two real-life people: Brian Mosher, the Rogers TV reporter at the time and Janice Goudie, who was only on her second day at the Gander Beacon newspaper when 9/11 happened. All 12 actors performing on stage play a multitude of roles in the show by changing hats, jackets, accents and accessories.”

Peace portrays Bonnie Harris, who runs the local Gander SPCA and feels a strong responsibility to the health and happiness of the animals that were trapped on the planes landing in Gander.

“The show is an absolute whirlwind, and I know one of our favourite things about performing this piece is the phenomenal way that Come From Away has been directed to separate characters with a simple quick change of a jacket or hat. We call them our magic tricks,” added Peace.

Cast members of Come From Away are grateful to be part of the experience and are excited for Vancouver audiences to discover (or rediscover the show) this month.

“I think there are so many reasons why this show has become so popular,” shared Peace. “It is beautifully written, thoughtfully directed, and the music is fantastic. But I truly believe that people desperately need to have their faith in humanity restored and this show does just that. Plain and simple.”

Didomenicantonio adds that no two shows are ever the same, and that’s part of the joy of live performances.

“The thing I find the most magical about live theatre is that there is nothing quite like it,” said Didomenicantonio. “The immediate feedback loop between the audience and the performers is always electric and unique to that night.

“The show will be with you for many, many days after seeing it. It’s like a balm for the soul.”

When: August 16 to 28, 2022

Time: 8 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), 2 pm (Saturday), 2 pm and 7:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online