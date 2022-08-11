FoodEventsSummerFood EventsDH Community Partnership

Magnifico! Italian Day returns to Commercial Drive this month

Magnifico! Italian Day returns to Commercial Drive this month
Italian Day/Facebook
A huge celebration of Italian culture, heritage, and community returns to East Vancouver this month in a new village-style setting.

Italian Day in Grandview Park will bring pizza, pasta, and partygoers together again on Sunday, August 28 from 12 to 9 pm.

The mini version of the beloved cultural street festival will feature everything that longtime attendees will enjoy, including live performances, all-ages activities, vendors, and of course, delicious food!

Italian Day

Italian Day/Facebook

Commercial Drive will not be closed down to traffic as in previous years. Instead, traffic closures will only occur on the side streets around Grandview Park to create space for vendors, activities, and attendees.

Bring the family to enjoy live music and cultural performances, a kid’s area with crafts, fashion, and contests to enter.

Italian Day Vancouver

Italian Day/Facebook

Italian Day in Granview Park will also feature food vendors and trucks as well as an Il Giardino – food, wine, and beer court. Bring your appetite to enjoy fresh cannoli, hot slices of pizza, and more being served up all day.

Italian Day Vancouver

Italian Day/Facebook

A full schedule of events will be released closer to the big day. And organizers have also announced that they are already working on a full Italian Day on The Drive street festival for 2023.

Italian Day at Grandview Park

When: August 28, 2022
Time: 12 to 9 pm
Where: Grandview Park — 1657 Charles Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free

