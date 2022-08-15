EventsArtsShoppingConcertsCurated

A massive Black Block Party is happening in Downtown Vancouver this month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Aug 15 2022, 8:56 pm
A massive Black Block Party is happening in Downtown Vancouver this month
Yardie Grabz/Instagram | Adewolf (@kuffyc/Instagram)
A new festival celebrating Black music, arts, and culture is coming to Downtown Vancouver in August.

The first Black Block Party, organized by community leader and activist Doyin Agbaje, will take place on Saturday, August 27 in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, also known as the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery

The free event features live performances by Black artists, artisan shopping and food vendors, an art installation, prizes, and more. And according to Agbaje, it will also be a gathering space to foster friendship and collaboration.

“The vision of the Block Party is creating a community for Black folks in an atmosphere that truly represents Black culture, talents, and creativity,” said Agbaje, a Douglas College alum who sits on the institution’s board. “I hope attendees, vendors, and artists form meaningful relationships and network. And I hope they feel inspired and excited about the fact that they were part of the first-ever Black Block Party.”

Vancouver Black Block Party

The Vancouver Black Block Party organizing team. From left to right: Krystyn Llangas, Seren Friskie, and Doyin Agbaje/Submitted

Black Block Party will showcase a variety of artists performing from 1 to 9 pm, ranging in genres from afrobeats, R&B, rap, and soul. The local Vancouver artists include Adewolf, Serengeti, Bxundless, Athina’s Moon, Dey, Bukola Balogun, and Ian Cromwell.

There will be an open jam session where attendees can join in on the music-making. A short panel discussion with inspiring community speakers will also be held on the theme of taking up space and mental health.

Black Block Party

Adewolf (@kuffyc/Instagram)

Black Block Party will spotlight a number of Black artisan vendors selling items like candles, pins, soaps, beads, African printed clothing, and art pieces.

And bring your appetite to enjoy the food vendors serving Nigerian, Ghanaian, Jamaican, and Afro-vegan cuisines with vegan and vegetarian options. Try the jollof rice, grilled kebabs, jerk chicken, and more.

Black Block Party

Yardie Grabz/Instagram

Agbaje is excited for everyone to experience Black Block Party at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square and is grateful for the support from the community.

“I enjoyed working with my team and telling people about the event. I honestly couldn’t have done this without my amazing team of BIPOC women,” shared Agbaje, who is a Black African from Nigeria. “I am so grateful for how everything has come together for this event and for the support.

“I invite all Black folks and allies of the general Black community to come out. It’s going to be a fun time.”

Black Block Party 2022

When: August 27, 2022
Time: 1 to 9 pm
Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free

