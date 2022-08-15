Celebrate A&W Burgers to Beat MS Day and Help Canadians Living with MS

A new festival celebrating Black music, arts, and culture is coming to Downtown Vancouver in August.

The first Black Block Party, organized by community leader and activist Doyin Agbaje, will take place on Saturday, August 27 in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, also known as the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery

The free event features live performances by Black artists, artisan shopping and food vendors, an art installation, prizes, and more. And according to Agbaje, it will also be a gathering space to foster friendship and collaboration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VANCOUVER BLACK BLOCK PARTY (@thevanblackblockparty)

“The vision of the Block Party is creating a community for Black folks in an atmosphere that truly represents Black culture, talents, and creativity,” said Agbaje, a Douglas College alum who sits on the institution’s board. “I hope attendees, vendors, and artists form meaningful relationships and network. And I hope they feel inspired and excited about the fact that they were part of the first-ever Black Block Party.”

Black Block Party will showcase a variety of artists performing from 1 to 9 pm, ranging in genres from afrobeats, R&B, rap, and soul. The local Vancouver artists include Adewolf, Serengeti, Bxundless, Athina’s Moon, Dey, Bukola Balogun, and Ian Cromwell.

There will be an open jam session where attendees can join in on the music-making. A short panel discussion with inspiring community speakers will also be held on the theme of taking up space and mental health.

Black Block Party will spotlight a number of Black artisan vendors selling items like candles, pins, soaps, beads, African printed clothing, and art pieces.

And bring your appetite to enjoy the food vendors serving Nigerian, Ghanaian, Jamaican, and Afro-vegan cuisines with vegan and vegetarian options. Try the jollof rice, grilled kebabs, jerk chicken, and more.

Agbaje is excited for everyone to experience Black Block Party at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square and is grateful for the support from the community.

“I enjoyed working with my team and telling people about the event. I honestly couldn’t have done this without my amazing team of BIPOC women,” shared Agbaje, who is a Black African from Nigeria. “I am so grateful for how everything has come together for this event and for the support.

“I invite all Black folks and allies of the general Black community to come out. It’s going to be a fun time.”

When: August 27, 2022

Time: 1 to 9 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free