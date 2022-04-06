EventsNewsCanadaConcerts

Oh my god, they're back again: Backstreet Boys coming to eight Canadian cities this summer

Apr 6 2022, 3:18 pm
Oh my god, they're back again: Backstreet Boys coming to eight Canadian cities this summer
Rise-up, 90s kids — the Backstreet Boys are coming to Canada for some larger-than-life performances this summer as part of their DNA World Tour.

On Tuesday, the band announced dates for all the venues they’ll be hitting up, starting with a four-day stint in Las Vegas on April 8.

The band will then travel throughout North America and Europe with stops in eight Canadian cities.

The world tour comes two years after releasing the eponymous platinum album DNA in 2019.

A docu-series about the making of this Backstreet Boys tour will also be available on the band’s official YouTube channel. The first episode is already out!

The first Canadian city to rock out will be Toronto at the beginning of July. The Backstreet Boys will perform at the Budweiser Stage for two days.

Then they’ll tour some US cities before returning to Canada in late August, holding concerts in Vancouver, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Ottawa, Quebec City, Montreal, and Ottawa. After this, they’ll venture out to the rest of their destination in North America and Europe.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00 am local time on Friday, April 8.

Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour dates and venues

7/1 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
7/2 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
8/24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
8/26 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
8/27 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre
8/29 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
9/1 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
9/2 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron
9/3 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

