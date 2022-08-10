The seventh annual Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts is underway across the city, and one of the highlights of this year’s festivities is a huge street party in South Vancouver.

Punjabi Market Live, presented by the South Asian Arts Society (SAAS) in partnership with the Punjabi Market Collective (PMC), is happening on Sunday, August 28 from 2 to 6 pm.

The family-friendly celebration will be held in the parking lot behind Tim Hortons on Main Street and 49th Avenue and will feature dance, food, music, fashion, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by South Asian Arts Society (@southasianarts)

You might also like: How Vancouver plans to help the Punjabi Market thrive again

Vancouver Mural Festival's Blanketing the City brings First Nations art to Shipyards

Ahoy there: Free maritime festival sails back into Richmond this month

According to Gurp Sian, executive director of SAAS, the inspiration of Punjabi Market Live is to bring people back into the market and have a fun day in the community with their families.

“The Punjabi Market is a global landmark, and we’d like to preserve its history and continue to build its future,” said Sian in an interview with Daily Hive. “The Punjabi Market was once the primary gathering place for the South Asian community. We hope regular visitors to the market will be reminded of the good times they’ve had there in the past, and that less frequent visitors make new memories that keep them coming back.”

Punjabi Market Live is free to attend and will showcase local visual artists, dancers, and musicians. The event will also feature live DJ sets, children’s activities, storytelling, and vendors.

“We’ve worked with Monsoon Festival over the past few years and were part of their digital festival last year. We’re so excited that we can bring an in-person celebration right in the heart of Punjabi Market together,” shared Jag Nagra, vice chair of the PMC. “Monsoon Festival always does a tremendous job of highlighting the arts and stories in an impactful and eloquent way, and to be able to pair up with them again is an honour.”

The PMC will also be spotlighting two new murals as part of the Punjabi Market’s second annual Murals in the Market. The new artwork is created by Nagra and the collective’s new creative director, Jessie Sohpaul, and guests are invited to meet the artists and see the works in progress.

Of course, no street festival is complete without delicious food, and Punjabi Market Live will have a variety of food trucks on-site to complement the restaurants and shops serving up tasty dishes in the neighbourhood.

“We’re hoping to highlight South Asian and Indigenous culture in a meaningful way on August 28 and want to create a safe space where we can all come together to celebrate,” added Nagra. “The event will be a great way to bring the community together while also shining a focus on Punjabi Market and all that it has to offer. We’re excited to introduce or re-introduce folks to the Punjabi Market. The event will be a feast for all your senses.

Learn more about Monsoon Festival and Punjabi Market online.

When: August 28, 2022

Time: 2 to 6 pm

Where: Main Street and 49th Avenue in the parking lot behind Tim Hortons

Admission: Free