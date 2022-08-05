Be your dog's plus one at Vancouver’s puppy party of the year

Whether your pup is a racer, a yogi, a swimmer, or just loves being pampered, the “Day of the Dog” is coming to Vancouver this month. The pet-friendly event is the West Coast’s largest outdoor pet festival where your doggy can sample treats and play with all the toys.

Pet-a-Palooza is the social event of the year for dogs and their people. It will be held in Yaletown on August 28.

The event will feature a 120-foot pool party in the middle of the city, complete with a poolside DJ, pool floaties, and a lot of a-pup-priate swag.

If your furry friend craves a refreshment, there will be a drive-through window at the event with a variety of delicious treats to choose from, like beef liver, fish skins, or peanut butter!

The highlight of the event is the dog races. All that separates your doggie athlete from the championship belt is 30 feet of high-intensity racing.

The categories will include English bulldogs, French bulls, wieners, and corgis.

If your dog prefers peace and calm, bring them along for a limited yoga session. A 30-minute class will be held throughout the day from 11 am to 3:30 pm with 25 seats each.

Bless your dog with one of the many attractions or with literal dog blessings. This is a Nepali tradition that is believed to build trust and connection between people and dogs. Place flower garlands on your pet and apply a “tika” (a red powder mark) on their forehead, and give them a good rub.

Pet-a-Palooza will be held at 1100 Mainland Street on August 28, between 11 am and 4 pm. It is free entry and open to everyone!