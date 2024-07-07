Music icons Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes, Ciara party in Vancouver

Hip-hop legend Missy Elliott was recently in Vancouver kicking off her historical tour and was seen celebrating with the show’s special guests.

Missy Elliott recently played her first show of the Out Of This World tour at Rogers Arena. This is her first-ever headlining tour, and it’s packed with special guests, including Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland.

American singer Ciara’s husband, Russel Wilson, seems to be travelling with the musicians as they kick off the tour. The football player shared photos on Instagram stories of him cheering on his wife and photos of the afterparty at Prophecy Bar, a cocktail lounge under Rosewood Hotel Georgia.

One of his posts included a group photo of Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott and Ciara in the bar.

Wilson wrote that the celebration of the tour kick-off was a “party of a lifetime” and added it was “fun celebrating these icons!”