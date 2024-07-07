FoodNewsBoozeFood NewsCuratedCelebrities

Music icons Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes, Ciara party in Vancouver

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Jul 7 2024, 7:22 pm
Music icons Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes, Ciara party in Vancouver
Photo of Busta Rhymes,, Missy Elliott, and Ciara. Russell Wilson/Instagram | Maggie Lam/SMC Communications

Hip-hop legend Missy Elliott was recently in Vancouver kicking off her historical tour and was seen celebrating with the show’s special guests.

Missy Elliott recently played her first show of the Out Of This World tour at Rogers Arena. This is her first-ever headlining tour, and it’s packed with special guests, including Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Live Nation Concerts (@livenation)

American singer Ciara’s husband, Russel Wilson, seems to be travelling with the musicians as they kick off the tour. The football player shared photos on Instagram stories of him cheering on his wife and photos of the afterparty at Prophecy Bar, a cocktail lounge under Rosewood Hotel Georgia.

One of his posts included a group photo of Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott and Ciara in the bar.

Photo of Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott, and Ciara (Russell Wilson/Instagram)

Wilson wrote that the celebration of the tour kick-off was a “party of a lifetime” and added it was “fun celebrating these icons!”

Russell Wilson/Instagram

Russell Wilson/Instagram

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ Dished
+ News
+ Booze
+ Food News
+ Curated
+ Celebrities
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop