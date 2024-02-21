David Chang says Vancouver bite was one of the "most delicious things" he's ever tasted

Unless you’re living under a rock, most people know that Seth Rogen and David Chang love Lee’s Donuts. More specifically, a fresh jelly donut from Lee’s. So it makes sense that the duo has once again shouted out the establishment in Chang’s latest Netflix series Dinner Time Live with David Chang.

In the series, chef Chang cooks live for multiple celebrities and shares some of his culinary secrets. In the most recent episode, he featured Ike Barinholtz alongside Rogen and cooked multiple dishes for them. But near the end of the episode Chang had a confession to make.

“You want to know the last time I made something terrible?” he asked. “It was yesterday when I tried to make a jelly donut because of…”

That’s when Rogen chimed in nearly jumping out of his seat and said “Lee’s Donuts!”

“Let me tell you, it was one of the worst things I’ve ever made,” Chang continued. “The dough was terrible, the jelly was terrible, it was just terrible.”

The show then cuts to a clip from Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner featuring Chang and Rogen at Lee’s watching the jelly donut-making process.

“I never thought of a jelly donut being a perfect food,” shared Chang. “That was one of the best, most delicious things I’ve ever tasted, because I’ve actually never had a hot jelly doughnut before.”

Chang admitted that because he failed to replicate the Lee’s jelly donut, he opted to serve Krispy Kreme jelly donuts which he said were “not as delicious as a hot Lee’s Jelly Donut. But still good.”

Lee’s Donuts is arguably one of the most famous donut shops in all of Vancouver and has been making big moves in the last few months. It recently opened a new location in Gastown right across from the Steam Clock and is set to open another location at The Amazing Brentwood in Burnaby.

