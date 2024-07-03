FoodFood NewsCelebrities

Seth Rogen spotted at Vancouver Thai restaurant Maenam

Jul 3 2024, 4:35 pm
Vancouverite Seth Rogen can’t seem to get enough of the delicious food available in his hometown. Just yesterday, we reported the star was spotted at a Vietnamese restaurant alongside Bowen Yang, and now we see that the comedian was spotted at Thai restaurant Maenam.

Maenam’s wine director, Kurtis Kolt, posted a selfie with the Hollywood star with the location listed as Maenam. This post was then shared by the restaurant on Instagram.

maenam

@kurtiskolt/Instagram

Rogen has been known to dine at some of Vancouver’s best spots. He’s been a big advocate for Lee’s Donuts and has given the donut shop shoutouts on multiple Netflix shows like Dinner Time Live with David Chang and Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner.

Other places the celebrity has dined at include Damso Modern Korean Cuisine, Richmond’s HK BBQ Master, and Little Bird Dim Sum on more than one occasion.

Which Vancouver restaurant do you think Rogen should try next? Let us know in the comments.

Maenam

Address: 1938 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

