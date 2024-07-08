Kinton Ramen Marine Drive to open with 50% off deal soon

More ramen spots are never a bad thing. And here’s the newest one to keep an eye out for, Kinton Ramen on Marine Drive.

The brand is expanding yet again, with a new outpost at 434 SW Marine Drive, its fifth location in and around Vancouver.

The 38-seat restaurant will launch on Saturday, July 20, and will offer patrons a 50% discount.

From 11 am to 9 pm on July 20, folks can enjoy half-priced signature ramen dishes, including pork, chicken, beef, and vegetarian. This includes miso, shoyu, and spicy broths too — but only for dine-in customers.

The Marine Drive eatery joins existing Kinton locations at UBC, Robson Street, North Vancouver, and Surrey.

The noodle joint is known for its authentic Japanese ramen and casual atmosphere. Patrons can expect eats developed by Executive Chef Aki Urata.

Be sure to mark your calendar and get in on this opening deal.

Kinton Ramen Marine Gateway

Address: 434 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-9996

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok